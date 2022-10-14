Who's who in Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's inner circle

Wayne Brown, centre, has appointed Ben Thomas, left, as a political adviser and Matthew Hooton, right, as his interim head of policy and communications.

New Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has appointed his inner circle, with a number of people who worked on his campaign taking key roles in his office.

Tim Hurdle has been named Brown’s interim chief of staff, while Hurdle’s wife Jacinda Lean has been named deputy.

Matthew Hooton, a well-known political figure, has been appointed Brown’s interim head of policy and communications.

The trio are likely to be in the roles for a number of months. Although Hooton has said he has no intention of making the job permanent, Hurdle said he would stay as long as he was needed.

READ MORE:

* Leaked Auckland Council document reveals first insight into mayor Wayne Brown's inner circle

* Which projects can Auckland's 'Fix-it' mayor really fix?

* Wayne Brown's day one call for a resignation, and a repeat forecast of gloom



Here’s who’s who in Brown’s office and their connections to the political sphere.

Matthew Hooton

Hooton, appointed interim head of policy and communications in Brown’s office, is a political commentator, lobbyist and PR strategist who runs in National Party circles.

He supported Brown from early in the campaign, acting as a strategist and adviser to the mayoral hopeful.

Though Hooton's allegiance was clear to all, it was rare to see Brown and Hooton in public together. Ben Thomas, who once worked for Hooton at his old PR firm Exceltium – and also writes a regular column for Stuff – fronted press for Brown as the campaign's media manager.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown preparing his victory speech alongside Matthew Hooton, right.

On Twitter, he lobbed insults at Brown’s main rival, Efeso Collins, and his campaign manager, who Hooton nicknamed Max “The Hitman” Harris.

Hooton declined an interview, but in a written response to questions said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on his work for Brown.

“My association with him has been well known for months, as reported in the NZ Herald and disclosed in the one column I referred to the Auckland election.”

He said he would not be pulling back from his media commentary – he writes a regular column for NZME – but he would refrain from commenting on Auckland local government matters unless he specified his “friendship with and work for Mr Brown”.

He said the length of time he would spend in Brown’s office was yet to be determined, but he had no intention of making it a permanent job – especially due to academic commitments (Hooton teaches at Auckland University, where he is a doctoral candidate).

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Wayne Brown gives his first interview with Stuff as new mayor of Auckland.

Hooton has for years switched between being a public personality in the political scene and a backroom operator.

He gained some infamy for being a minor character in investigative journalist Nicky Hager’s books about the National Party: Hollow Men (2006), when he was a freelance adviser for then-leader Don Brash; and Dirty Politics (2014), when he was an activist blogger.

As well as writing a regular column, Hooton routinely appeared on RNZ’s Nine to Noon until 2020, when a direct involvement in politics drew controversy for a possible conflict of interest.

Hooton was vocal about his support of National MP Todd Muller in the lead up to Muller claiming the party leadership from Simon Bridges, then withdrew from political commentary as he took a job in Muller’s office.

His stint in Wellington was, like Muller’s leadership, short-lived. Hooton resigned less than three weeks after Muller walked away from the leadership and Judith Collins took the reins in July 2020.

Despite his time in the halls of power, he has also clashed with the upper echelons of the party’s parliamentary wing.

In the aftermath of the Dirty Politics book, Hooton criticised John Key’s response and complained his PR firm had been blocked from gaining a contract by the prime minister’s office years earlier. Key rejected this.

National Party strategist and Cabinet minister Steven Joyce threatened Hooton with court action in 2018 over a column in which Hooton was scathing about Joyce’s record. He later apologised for the column, but an ultimately unsuccessful defamation case Joyce took against NBR ran for years afterward.

Tim Hurdle

SUPPLIED Tim Hurdle is a political strategist who is acting as chief of staff for new Auckland mayor Wayne Brown.

Tim Hurdle has been involved in campaigning for more than 20 years.

He has been installed as the new mayor’s chief of staff, where he will be on hand to get the operation up and running, helping hire the team that will take Brown through his term in office.

Though officially the “interim” chief of staff, Hurdle, who runs a campaign strategy and consulting agency, said he would “be there as long as I’m required”.

Throughout the past 20 years he has had his finger in many pies, though when he has waded into politics it has tended to be on the centre-right side of the spectrum.

Starting out as an economic adviser for former National MP Lockwood Smith in the late 1990s, Hurdle has also worked for a number of government departments as a policy analyst and political adviser.

Among those politicians he worked for was former Leader of the House, National’s Gerry Brownlee, who he helped with his response to the Canterbury earthquakes.

For a time he also ran the New Zealand office of C/T Group – a highly-regarded campaign strategy group which has worked with the Australian Liberal Party, as well as David Cameron and Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom.

Hurdle was also campaign director of National’s 2020 campaign, which ended in a sweeping defeat to Labour.

When contacted by Stuff, Hurdle asked why there was suddenly interest in him, saying he was usually one to stay out of the limelight.

Instead, he steered the conversation towards Brown’s successful campaign and the strategy of targeting “the people who bother ticking the box”.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Halfway through the voting period for the 2022 Local Government Elections, apathy appears to be having a landslide win. (Audio first aired September 2022).

“We were very focused on the needs of and the attentions of the people who were actually going to bother voting.”

Jacinda Lean

Hurdle’s wife Jacinda Lean will pick up the role of interim deputy chief of staff.

Hurdle rejected any insinuation Lean got the job because of their connection, pointing to her long history of work as a public servant as reason for her appointment.

Much of Lean’s working life has been in the public sphere, working across a number of government departments, including as a policy analyst for the Ministry of Health on its Covid-19 response.

She is also a former strategy and governance director at Tauranga City Council.

Hurdle said Lean declined to comment.