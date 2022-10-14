Not talking to media was probably a wise move for Auckland's new mayor... this week

Wayne Brown gives his first interview with Stuff as new mayor of Auckland.

Next week’s focus for Auckland mayor-elect Wayne Brown will set out his priorities for council-controlled organisations that are the target of his repeated, and largely unheeded, calls for resignations.

Brown has avoided media interviews in his first week on the job that has been dominated by meetings.

The working week began with a briefing on council finances and followed with meetings with newly elected councillors, as well as leaders of the Independent Māori Statory Board – chair David Taipari and deputy chair Tau Henare. Those councillors who spoke to Stuff after their meeting with Brown resoundingly described it as “positive”.

Brown hasn’t spoken to media since taking questions from reporters on his way to the mayoral office first thing Monday morning. However, political commentator Brigitte Morten told Stuff that not talking to media in the first week of office was probably wise.

Brown led his campaign with a fix-it strategy and Morten said it was worth the new mayor taking time to dig down into exactly what’s happening at Auckland Council. Pinpointing what needs to be done first was a wise and safe thing to do, she said.

But the media silence couldn’t continue for more than a couple of weeks, Morton said. “He is accountable to the people and the key pathway for that is through the media.”

Throughout the week, Brown continued calls via written statements for the directors of council-controlled organisations to resign, with the stoush between Brown and the chair of Eke Panuku, Paul Majurey, playing out on a daily basis.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Eke Panuku Development chair and director Paul Majurey has pushed back on Brown’s repeated calls for his resignation.

Brown’s Thursday evening statement reiterated his request for the entire board to resign and said he was “yet to be convinced Eke Panuku Development should exist at all”. By Friday, Majurey had responded to the mayor-elect’s calls with a letter reassuring staff.

“As the post-election council transition can bring some uncertainty, the wellbeing of the Eke Panuku staff is of the utmost importance to the board,” Majurey wrote. “We encourage you to focus on continuing to deliver the plans and projects agreed with council.”

Independent Māori Statutory Board chair David Taipari told Morning Report on Friday that he had voiced to Brown his view on calling for resignations via the media.

“We think it should be a more respectful process,” Taipari said.

On Thursday, a leaked Auckland Council document revealed insight into who is advising Brown. A staff directory from the council’s intranet showed key appointments in the mayoral office include Tim Hurdle as chief of staff, Hurdle’s wife Jacinda Lean as deputy chief of staff and Matthew Hooton as head of policy and communications. Brown’s campaign media manager Ben Thomas and campaign manager Chris Matthews are listed as political advisers, while public law expert Max Hardy is an adviser.

Brown’s intended hours of work have been the subject of conjecture during the week and his own statement on Thursday stoked this fire, saying the new mayor would be “working off site” on Friday. However, Stuff understands Brown was in fact in the mayoral office as the working week ended.

Auckland Council/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown had himself photographed with his office correspondence co-ordinator, Ropu Erueti, on Friday.

Next week, Brown will meet with the final four councillors. Lotu Fuli and Josephine Bartley are booked for their mayoral one-on-ones on Monday and Tuesday respectively. While dates are yet to be set for the ultimate winners of the Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa and Whau electoral races. Results released on Monday flipped the weekend’s election outcome and candidates are waiting expectantly for Saturday’s final results.