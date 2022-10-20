Auckland mayor Wayne Brown finds first week 'ponderous, bureaucratic and inefficient'

Wayne Brown, newly elected Mayor of Auckland has attended a community-led public meeting about the future of the bypass road, traffic congestion, the rapid transport corridor and location of any new town centre in Kumeu.

After nearly two weeks in the job, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has given his first media interview, reprising his favourite lines from the election campaign and promising to be polite when he meets Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern later in the day.

“I’ll just sit and listen and see where she takes it,” Brown told Newstalk ZB on Thursday, in the only interview he has agreed to since moving into the mayoral office on October 10.

Brown seemed unimpressed with the experience so far.

“It’s certainly challenging. I kind of expected it to be slow and ponderous and bureaucratic and inefficient, and it's certainly matched up to all of those,” he said.

The eight-minute interview skipped through his first weeks, which – from the outside – look as though they have largely involved writing critical letters to the chairs of council-controlled organisations (CCOs) and Ports of Auckland.

Asked whether Auckland Transport would heed his call for a “complete change in approach, he said: “They haven’t got much option, eventually people come around – I’m hoping they will.”

On whether his call for all the directors on three CCOs to resign would happen over the course of his term or more quickly: “Everything has to be more quickly, you only get three years.”

Brown seemed confident he would get the numbers around the council table to push through the changes he wanted.

“They [councillors] are in there to do the right thing for the people who put them in there, it's just a question of encouraging them to do the right thing,” Brown said.

It was put to him that the council development arm Eke Panuku had 50 managers in a staff of 200 and he replied: “Work expands to fill the number of people there, council has more people than you could possibly believe.”

Brown has yet to meet any of the leaderships of the council agencies and port company.

The mayor had intended to have a joint media conference with the prime minister and said he didn’t mind that she chose not to.

“I’m not a great one for media interviews, I thought the public might be interested – I’m totally fine with that, it’s her call,” he said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Wayne Brown wouldn’t be interviewed after his first public outing to a meeting in Kumeū on Wednesday night.

Wayne Brown made his first public appearance as Auckland’s mayor on Wednesday, but – shielded by a minder sent specifically to keep Stuff at bay – again declined to be interviewed.

Asked when Stuff would be able to interview Brown, his director of communications Matthew Hooton said “in due course”.

An unexpected letter from Brown went to the major phone companies this week, calling for action on mobile phone blackspots which he said was ”a constant source of complaint” at many campaign meetings.

But in his interview he said: “What prompted that [letter] was, I was walking across Hopetoun Bridge, where I can see the Sky Tower and I went down to one [reception] dot.”