Auckland mayor Wayne Brown and Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick talk and walk to work

Wayne Brown, newly elected Mayor of Auckland has attended a community-led public meeting about the future of the bypass road, traffic congestion, the rapid transport corridor and location of any new town centre in Kumeu.

Newly elected Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown met with Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick on Friday morning.

The two walked to work together along Karangahape Rd before an hour-long meeting in the mayors' office that was “constructive, friendly and business-like” according to Brown.

Swarbrick began the meeting by congratulating Brown on his election victory.

The discussion then ranged from support for Māori Wardens, public toilet strategy, a one-stop, single-contact point for people experiencing or concerned about those experiencing homelessness and climate change.

Auckland Council/Supplied Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown met with Auckland Central and Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick on Friday morning.

Brown also thanked Swarbrick for her support on his port land proposal.

On Tuesday, the Auckland mayor published a public letter to Ports of Auckland chairperson Jan Dawson stating that he wanted container traffic from the port moved entirely to rail “as quickly as possible”.

He wants groups such as Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and other business and community stakeholders to start working on a plan to extend public use of the waterfront wharves further east.

Following Brown’s public letter demanding that car imports are shifted away from the city, the Auckland Central MP said the pair both want to “return this land to Aucklanders”.

“We are talking about 77 hectares of prime waterfront land that is currently being locked behind gates for Aucklanders... due to what is probably the most expensive car parking lot in the country,” Swarbrick told RNZ’s Morning Report on Wednesday.

She said evidence from “successive reports” showed the Ports of Auckland will “reach capacity and needs to move within the next 30 years”.

Auckland Council/Supplied The two walked to work together via Karangahape Rd before meeting in the mayors' office.

On Friday, Brown and Swarbrick discussed the economic and financial outlook for Aucklanders – Brown said both central and local government had to trim unnecessary spending to reduce the pressure on households.

Swarbrick also urged Brown to get on with implementing the decade-overdue City Centre Masterplan and support density done well.

On climate change, Swarbrick said Brown needed to support initiatives to reduce Auckland’s greenhouse gas emissions faster than central government’s targets and to maintain and enhance investment in public transport, cycleways and pedestrianisation.

Brown said Auckland Council was already investing significantly in climate-change mitigation and would need support from central government on climate-change adaptation.

