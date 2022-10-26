Rachel Keedwell retains chairperson role at Horizons Regional Council

Rachel Keedwell will again be the chairperson of Horizons Regional Council.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Few sayings sum up Horizons Regional Council’s first meeting of the new term on Wednesday better.

What started as a celebration of more Māori voices around the table flowed into a vote which showed old divisions around the council table die hard.

The meeting, held at Te Ao Nui​ in Palmerston North, featured a range of firsts.

It was the first major pōwhiri for an incoming council, with manuhiri welcomed by Rangitāne representatives before whaikōrero, waiata, harirū and kai.

READ MORE:

* Horizons Regional Council to have Māori wards for 2022 election

* Horizons Regional Council aims to reduce emissions 30 per cent by 2030

* No more free lunches: Horizons Regional Council saves $10,000 a year



It was also the first time the council had Māori constituency councillors sworn in.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Horizons Regional Council joins authorities in Palmertson North, Tararua and Waikato by introducing Māori wards for the 2022 elections.

Turuhia (Jim) Edwards​ represents the Raki Māori constituency, made up of northern parts of Horizons’ area, while Te Kenehi Teira​ takes care of the southern parts as the councillor for Tonga Māori.

Teira (Ngāti Raukawa and Kurahaupo) and supporters broke into haka after he made his declaration

Edwards (Ngāti Uenuku, Ngāti Ruru, Ngāti Rangi, Āti Haunui-a- Pāpārangi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, and Ngāpuhi) also got to take on what had almost solely been second-term councillor Wiremu Te Awe Awe’s role of karakia at meetings.

Until Wednesday, Te Awe Awe (Rangitāne) was the only Māori elected to Horizons, with Sir Archie Taiaroa​ previously co-opted on.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Rangitāne kaumatua and Horizons councillor Wiremu Te Awe Awe recites karakia during the pōwhiri.

It was also the first time a councillor made their declaration via Zoom, with Horowhenua-based Emma Clarke​ unable to travel to Palmerston North for health reasons.

But an existing division between sections of the council raised its head when Rachel Keedwell and Bruce Gordon both put their hands up to be chairperson.

Unlike district and city councils, where the mayor is elected by the population, regional councils appoint a chairperson with a vote by councillors.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Te Kenehi Teira, right, takes part in haka with supporters while Horizons Regional Council chief executive Michael McCartney watches.

Keedwell unseated Gordon as chair in 2019, winning the vote 7-5 after an election campaign that put many more Green-leaning candidates at the table and soon after Gordon described the debate about the cause of climate change as "very, very active".

She retained the position on Wednesday, winning 8-6 and later noting the close split.

“The strange thing about this job is we start off with division,” she said.

“I would urge you to work together to put that behind us.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Turuhia (Jim) Edmonds, left, is the first person elected to represent the Raki Māori constituency on Horizons Regional Council.

In what was likely not a first but certainly a rarity, the chairperson’s pick for deputy had a challenger.

In this case, Keedwell’s pick and last term’s deputy Jono Naylor was up against Fiona Gordon.

Naylor also won his race, taking nine votes to five.

Chairs of various council committee will be voted on at a later meeting.

How they voted

Rachel Keedwell for chairperson: Keedwell, Sam Ferguson​, Jim Edmonds, Jono Naylor, Alan Taylor​, Emma Clarke, Wiremu Te Awe Awe, Te Kenei Teira.

Bruce Gordon for chairperson: Bruce Gordon, Fiona Gordon, David Cotton​, Allan Benbow​, Gordon McKellar​, Nikki Riley​.

Jono Naylor for deputy chairperson: Naylor, Keedwell, Ferguson, Clarke, Edmonds, Benbow, Te Awe Awe, Teira, Taylor.

Fiona Gordon for deputy chairperson: Fiona Gordon, Bruce Gordon, Cotton, McKellar, Riley.