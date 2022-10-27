Auckland Mayor opposes leasing port land to global operators

In April, the deaths of two port workers in less than a week sparked a major enquiry into safety at New Zealand ports.

Auckland Mayor-elect Wayne Brown says he is opposed to leasing Auckland’s port land to an international port operator.

Brown issued a statement on Thursday responding to a NZ Herald story that a global port operator was looking at taking over the port with a long-term lease.

“There are no circumstances in which the Auckland Council Governing Body would ever agree to sell the port land or enter into a lease agreement that would lock it into used-car and container port operations for decades,” Brown said.

“My mandate from Aucklanders is to retain the port land in public ownership in perpetuity and return it to mixed used for the people of Auckland as soon as practical, while maintaining cruise-ship and coastal shipping services in the city.”

READ MORE:

* Wayne Brown wants Ports of Auckland to stop importing cars, return land to public

* Auckland mayor considering asking ports to pay rent to 'secure a better return'

* Auckland Port move: CEO decries 'made up facts' by pro-move group



David Lewis, a director at consultancy Thompson Lewis, told Stuff he had been advising international port operator DP World on the situation with the Auckland port.

“Auckland Council has previously said it might look at opco-propco options for the port. If that was to happen, then DP World would be interested in looking at it,“ Lewis said. An opco-propco structure separates a trading company from a property asset.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland Mayor-elect Wayne Brown says his aims for the port include moving to a 100% rail solution for containers.

Ports of Auckland Limited head of communications Julie Wagener said the company was not considering an opco-propco model and was not meeting with DP World.

“We remain focussed on delivering our ‘Regaining our Mana’ strategy and delivering for our customers,” Wagener said.

Auckland Council has also confirmed there were no plans for council officers to meet with international port entities.

Auckland Council general manager procurement, Jazz Singh, said the council was frequently approached by entities inquiring about acquisition of assets or taking an interest in council-owned assets.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland Council says there are no plans for council officers to meet with international port entities.

“This includes recent interest in and speculation on the council’s shareholder relationship with Ports of Auckland. On these occasions we follow due process which typically comes with obligations of confidentiality, which we must honour,” Singh said.

In his statement, Brown said he had discussed the future of the port land with incoming councillors, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

Last week the new mayor wrote to Ports of Auckland outlining his short and medium-term expectations for the company, including ending used-car imports on Bledisloe Wharf and moving to a 100% rail solution for containers to reduce congestion and lower carbon emissions.