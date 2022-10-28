‘Where is the money’: West Coast leaders react to promised local govt reform

Grey mayor Tania Gibson has questioned where the money will come from for the proposed local government reforms.

West Coast mayors have criticised the Government’s planned local government shakeup as “fluff and wind”, while one leader suggests the region needs a complete overhaul to “one council”.

The Government’s plan, released Friday, aims to address plummeting voter turnout and a lack of diversity around council tables, including possible pay rises.

An independent panel set up 18 months ago by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta came back with 29 draft recommendations, including allowing 16-year-olds to vote, manawhenua appointees potentially sitting alongside elected Māori ward councillors, moving all councils to the single transferable vote system, moving to four-year terms, and more money for councillors.

For the Grey District Council, councillors are currently paid about $23,000 a year. If all West Coast councillors for the four councils got just $10,000 more a year, that would cost ratepayers an extra $350,000 annually overall.

“Where is the money?” Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson said in response, describing the draft “as fluff and wind”.

West Coast Regional Council chairperson Allan Birchfield said his immediate question was, “is there any money coming?”.

The Government faced a significant challenge to push its reform through given the time before next year's election.

“I can't see there will be a great deal of change,” Birchfield said.

“It's a matter of whether they're going to get enough time to get it through.”

He personally favoured a complete overhaul of local government on the West Coast to “one council, given its tiny population”.

At 650km long, this region had the most councillors per head of population, Birchfield said.

“[Changes] would be alright if it was accompanied by a great heap of money.”

Joanne Carroll/Stuff West Coast Regional Council chairperson Allan Birchfield says the Coast should only have one council given it’s “tiny” population.

Newly-minted Westland mayor Helen Lash said they were expecting the review but to date had not had anything more than “a hint”.

“We knew well-being is going to come into the picture, personally I'm OK with that... We are responsible for the people. It's the bigger stuff in behind the writing that worries me – what they're not telling us.”

She thought council should have been briefed ahead of the public release.

“You would have thought we would have been kept in the loop,” Lash said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Westland mayor Helen Lash says she’s concerned about what councils aren’t being told.

The potential impact on a small rating base in a huge geographical region like the West Coast was a particular worry.

The council would also somehow need to anticipate the draft changes in its planning now.

“We all know the review probably needs to be done but it's got to be for the good of the regions and the good of the people – that's my worry. There doesn't seem to be that hearty approach to it. One size does not fit all,” Lash said.

Gibson suggested “the biggest issue is the money”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Westport mayor Jamie Cleine says Three Waters reform will be of most interest.

“It's the funding. It's not paying for councillors – none of my councillors are even worried about that, they don't do it for that – it's the funding [of local government] that is the issue, like us with a low rating base.

“But time will tell: another report from another working group. Where's the gritty stuff?”

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine was also short on detail but said the signalled tone of reform towards well-being “has been hinted”.

Of most interest had been what would happen with Three Waters being taken off local government and, “what will it be replaced with”.

It seemed unlikely to him that anything would happen until at least 2024. There had also been previous mention of alternatives to the current rating system of funding.

“I'm expecting it not to be an easy read.”