Auckland's mayor signals big cultural events will be spared from cuts

Auckland’s big cultural celebrations of Pasifika, Diwali and the Lantern Festival will remain on the calendar, but the future of other local events is not yet certain, says Auckland mayor Wayne Brown.

Brown is this week sending out his Letters of Expectation to Auckland Council’s council-controlled organisations and Ports of Auckland Limited, with a letter of expectation expected to go to Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) on Wednesday.

In a statement issued from the mayor’s office, Brown said the letter to TAU specifically required the agency to continue to support Pasifika, Diwali, and Auckland Lantern Festival.

Funding cuts were highly unlikely for those “arts and cultural events most highly valued by Aucklanders”, Brown said.

“Events like these have helped make Auckland the vibrant region that it is. There is no doubt that each of these festivals will continue to be supported by Auckland Council Group in the next financial year, despite the current economic storm.”

Brown said it was too soon to comment on funding for other specific local events.

SUIA WESTBROOK/Stuff Participants at the 2017 Pasifika Festival at Western Springs in Auckland.

At last Thursday’s Auckland Council governing body meeting, councillors voted 20 to one for the mayor’s budget proposal to progress to the next step, where council staff will prepare detailed documentation about proposed spending cuts which will then go out to the public for consultation in March 2023.

A $20m cut to the council’s regional services will be included in the consultation, affecting regional events, economic development, and community and education programmes.

Smaller events across the region could also be in the firing line via a proposed 5% cut to local boards’ operational budgets which include funding for local events and community grants.

Pasifika Festival last went ahead in March 2018, when it attracted 65,000 people and cost Auckland Council $398,803. In 2019, the festival was due to take place eight days after the Christchurch terrorist attack and was cancelled with police resources prioritised to the attack.

Bevan Read/Stuff In 2016, the Auckland Lantern Festival took place in the Auckland Domain, celebrating the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Monkey.

In 2022, the festival has received funding from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment’s Creative and Cultural Events Incubator investment fund for an international growth strategy.

In 2023, the festival will expand with the addition of the Pasifika Village Games on March 4, followed by Pasifika Soul Sessions on March 12. The festival itself takes place on March 18 to 19.

Auckland Lantern Festival last took place in February 2019 at a cost to Auckland Council of $289,548 and attracting 174,500 people.

Diwali went ahead in October this year with around 100,000 people attending. The event cost Auckland Council $335,877.