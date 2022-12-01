Australian metro projects pose threat to Auckland's City Rail Link

With several major rail projects planned across the ditch, it will be a challenge to find all the skilled workers required to complete Auckland’s City Rail Link. (File photo)

Australia’s huge rail projects pose a major threat to the completion of Auckland’s City Rail Link, its chief executive Dr Sean Sweeney told Auckland Council’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday.

Sweeney was updating the Auckland councillors and members of the Independent Māori Statutory Board on the project, including its challenges to date and going forward.

The update came ahead of a financial briefing on the metro rail project that is due to take place on December 9.

The much anticipated update to the Auckland Mayor and the Minister of Transport will present the latest forecasts on the project’s cost, completion date and the impact Covid delays and rising costs have had on project funding, Sweeney told the committee.

“We will be needing to secure funding for the Covid impacts,” Sweeney said.

Going foward, Sweeney said three large metro rail systems in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne were due for completion in 2024 and 2025.

“Australia has a huge pipeline of rail work, we don’t have such a pipeline in New Zealand,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff City Rail Link chief executive Sean Sweeney said the project faces significant uncertainty in getting to completion.

“We fight Australia for resources and I think it would be naive to say that over the next two years we’re not going to be impacted by the size of the workload in Australia and the fact that there are these three other metro jobs in Australia coming to completion.”

Sweeney said many people due to work on the CRL project come from Australia and talks were underway with those sub-contractors over balancing Auckland’s needs with those in eastern Australia.

Another challenge facing the project was the commissioning and testing of rail systems, which Sweeney said should not be made light of.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff CRL CEO Sean Sweeney takes Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Transport Michael Wood on a tour of the tunnels under construction at the Auckland City Rail Link.

”There’s still significant inherent uncertainty in the project from here to completion,” he said.

”We’re doing everything we can to identify the risks and manage them, but it is an ongoing piece of work for the next two years.”

Sweeney said that, removing hard Covid lockdowns, the project was still hitting key milestones such as completion of the tunnel boring work. However, he said there was now “significant programme compression” and the risk of delay was larger from here on.