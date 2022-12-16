From rates rises to selling airport shares, where Auckland savings could come from

Selling airport shares, raising rates and reducing funding to institutions like the zoo and art gallery are some of the ways Auckland councillors are looking to deal with their own cost-of-living challenge and balance the books for the next financial year.

On Thursday, Auckland councillors agreed on Mayor Wayne Brown’s budget proposal for 2023/2024 progressing to consultation with Aucklanders. Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley was the only councillor who voted against the proposal, citing concern for the impacts of service cuts on communities.

Not all areas of council operations earmarked for change will go out to public consultation. Some matters, such as the proposal to increase public transport fares by 6.5% that will add $4m to Auckland Transport’s operating budget, are not included. Whereas a proposal not to reinstate cancelled trips when additional bus drivers are hired and to hold public transport services at current levels will go to consultation.

The proposal to remove 30% of the region’s 10,000 rubbish bins won’t go to consultation, nor will the idea of cutting garden maintenance by 80% and reducing mowing so that grass grows to around 25mm longer to contribute to a saving of $7m.

A close look at council-owned early childhood education centres that had been slated to be dealt with away from public discussion, will now be part of the consultation process.

Advice from council staff supporting the mayor’s budget proposal highlights four key areas where the bulk of the solution to next year’s $295m budget problem could be found: cutting operating costs, increasing rates, selling assets and through debt.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown put his budget proposal to Auckland councillors at Thursday’s governing body meeting.

Operating Costs

A large chunk of savings is expected to come from Auckland Council’s operational costs, with an expectation that savings of $60m will be made on top of the $30m already required in the Long-Term Plan.

A briefing document shows savings could come from reducing the cost of “back-office services” and simplifying the management structure. In Thursday’s meeting, council staff said any reduction in staff numbers would be managed through attrition where possible.

$16m of the council’s savings is proposed to come from a 5% cut in local board funding which will be part of the consultation. Feedback to councillors from local boards shows several boards noted this cut would equate to a 50% reduction to locally-driven initiatives, with impacts expected on environmental and community programmes.

Also to be consulted on is the proposal to save $8m through cuts to grants. At Thursday’s governing body meeting, North Shore ward councillor Richard Hills asked if this meant grants locked in for two or three years would be unpicked.

Chris McKeen/Stuff North Shore councillor Richard Hills questioned whether Auckland Council grant recipients would be able to continue their work if grants are cut.

Auckland Council director of customer and community services Claudia Wyss said many grants were contractual and staff would identify which grants could be impacted by February.

Another $20m of savings is proposed to be made through reducing costs of programmes focusing on arts, education, social services, safety and economic development. This stretches from events such as Music in Parks to the educational work of COMET and the social and economic development of The Southern Initiative. Advice to councillors states that cost reductions in these areas might be achieved through better leveraging of central government funding, user-pays funding or stopping the activity. This too will be included in consultation.

Some aspects of the expected $27.5m cost savings from Tātaki Auckland Unlimited will go to consultation, namely a reduction in funding for regional facilities such as Auckland Zoo, Auckland Art Gallery, Maritime Museum, stadiums and Auckland Live which runs venues like The Civic and Bruce Mason Centre. A review yet to take place will look at pricing and subsidised access to facilities and events, with any changes expected to have a detrimental impact on equity of access to the facilities.

Asset Sales

Auckland Council has over $70bn of assets and an existing programme of asset sales. Any increase in sales is unlikely to be achieved, according to advice to councillors. However, what is up for consultation is the sale of shares in Auckland International Airport Limited (AIAL). The proposal includes selling the council’s 18.09% shareholding in AIAL and that was amended at Thursday’s meeting to include the options of a partial sell down of shares to maintain at least a 10% shareholding in the airport, or to hold onto the current shareholding.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Aucklanders will be consulted on selling the Auckland Council’s shareholding in Auckland International Airport Limited. (File photo)

A full sale is projected to earn the council $1.9bn, which could be spent reducing council debt. Advice to councillors is that interest savings from paying off debt could be around $88m. However, it is estimated that the council could receive $40m in dividends from AIAL next year, so a sale of all shares would contribute up to $48m towards the budget gap.

Rates rise of 4.66%

Also up for consultation is a 7% general rates rise which is less than inflation. However, it is proposed to keep the overall rates raise to 4.66% by reducing by two thirds the Natural Environment Targeted Rate and Water Quality Targeted Rate for the year.

Debt

Aucklanders will have their say on a proposal to increase use of debt of up to $75m which would only be used if needed to fund capital investment.

The Auckland Council group is facing a forecast $295m gap between revenue and expenditure for the financial year beginning July 1, 2023. That figure was last updated on November 24, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised the Official Cash Rate from 3.5% to 4.5%. The gap could widen or narrow depending on the trajectory of interest rates and inflation.

Public consultation will take place in March next year, with the detail of the proposed budget to be agreed upon by June 30, 2023.