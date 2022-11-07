Auckland mayor Wayne Brown talks Three Waters with National's Christopher Luxon

Wayne Brown meets Christopher Luxon in Auckland to discuss public transport and Three Waters.

Auckland’s newly elected mayor Wayne Brown has met with National Party leader Christopher Luxon and other senior National MPs on Monday, to discuss the alternative Three Waters proposal and public transport in the city.

In a written statement from his office, Brown said he met with Luxon, along with transport spokesperson Simeon Brown and local government spokesperson Simon Watts.

They discussed the current economic and fiscal outlook, including the need for Auckland Council’s governing body to fill its $270 million, “budget hole to avoid unaffordable rates increases on Auckland households and businesses”.

Brown has previously said the council’s governing body needed to find $270m “quickly” to cover its growing budget hole for the 2023/2024 financial year.

The $270m figure does not include an expected cost blow-out from the Central Rail Link project.

During Monday's discussions, Brown emphasised his position that council-controlled organisations and Ports of Auckland need to be more accountable, and that more decision-making powers should be devolved to local boards.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown has proposed an alternate to the three waters plan which would replace the plan for four large water entities. (File photo)

Brown also confirmed his opposition to the Government’s Three Waters proposal.

Brown and Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger recently proposed keeping some aspects of the Government’s controversial plan, including the new water regulator, Taumata Arowai, but maintaining local ownership and control.

Their proposal would replace the plan for four large water entities with Regional Water Organisations. Owned by local authorities, these would be unable to be sold.

A new Water Infrastructure Fund administered by the Government’s Crown Infrastructure Partners would provide investment capital.

The extent of mana whenua involvement in governance would be determined by each local community in consultation with mana whenua rather than by central government.

Public transport was also discussed, with Brown reportedly “urging” Luxon and his team to support any moves by Immigration Minister Michael Wood to allow more qualified bus drivers into New Zealand.

Brown highlighted the importance of public transport in the city, particularly the Northwestern and Eastern busways, based on the success of the Northern Busway.

He urged the opposition to support the Government in unlocking the necessary central-government funds for work on the Eastern Busway to begin without further delay.