Why DOC couldn't intervene when concrete was poured next to penguin chicks

The Department of Conservation couldn’t intervene when concrete was poured for a new marina within metres of a kororā/little penguin nest containing chicks because of a 2019 Supreme Court ruling on shark cage diving.

Minister of Conservation Poto Williams gave the ruling as the reason for not intervening when wildlife advocates raised concern about the impact of work on the chicks within the construction zone of a marina at Waiheke Island in a recent response to Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

Swarbrick had asked the minister to urgently intervene in October, citing details of a Wildlife Act Authority granted to marina developer, Kennedy Point Marina Development Limited (KPMDL), in March to carry out rock removal and piling work in the protected birds’ habitat.

The permit stipulated that no work be carried out within 20m of a burrow containing a moulting kororā, eggs or chicks.

However, Williams wrote in her early December letter to Swarbrick that because the rock and piling work was completed in May, the permit no longer applied and neither she nor DOC “can intervene based on the conditions of the Wildlife Act Authority”.

”The Authority was applied for and granted only for the duration of those specific works, and not for all marina construction activity,” Williams wrote.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Conservation Poto Williams.

Furthermore, Williams wrote: “As a consequence of a Supreme Court decision in 2019 relating to shark cage diving which had broad implications for what can and cannot be authorised by the Department under the Wildlife Act, the Department cannot consider or grant an Authority solely on the basis of disturbance to wildlife.

“Even if the Authority issued to KPMDL did still apply it would not be possible to manage pure disturbance under it, but only activities that related to the capture, movement or killing of protected wildlife.”

Williams also wrote that reported disturbance of kororā at the construction site was “unlikely to meet the thresholds under the Wildlife Act, which require evidence of significant harm”.

It was revealed earlier this year that the department had not made a submission during the resource consent process for the marina.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick says the law is failing the Hauraki Gulf.

Previous Minister of Conservation, Kiritapu Allan, told Waiheke community members in a public meeting on May 26 that they had been let down by the department and promised personal updates with the community going forward. However, by June 13 Allan had been promoted to Minister of Justice and Williams came into the role in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Swarbrick said she was disappointed that the only update or briefing to the new minister on the issue came in response to her plea for intervention.

“All of this makes it crystal clear that the law is failing; we cannot leave the health of the Hauraki Gulf, or our taonga species, of our ecosystems, up to the chance of ministers’ interest,” Swarbrick said.

Kathryn Ngapo (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Pāoa, Ngāti Awa) of Protect Pūtiki, a group that has opposed the marina development, said she felt like nobody was listening.

”I hammer on about it [Pūtiki Bay] being a sacred space,” Ngapo said, referring to the arrival of the Te Arawa waka to the bay after migrating from Hawaiki.

“It’s not just sacred because of the history, but because of all the wildlife there too,” Ngapo said.

“It really does feel like colonisation.”

KPMDL director Kitt Littlejohn said construction was progressing well, with the marina due to open mid-2023.

Littlejohn said no more works require disturbing the rock breakwater and, apart from a vehicle crossing onto the floating carpark, all works will take place from the water.