Agency board takes 10% pay cut as Auckland Council faces $270m budget hole

Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25m of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech.

The board members of Auckland Council’s development agency, Eke Panuku, have announced they will take a 10% pay cut.

The announcement comes amid reports that the council faces a $270m hole in next year’s budget.

In an update to Eke Panuku staff on Tuesday, chairperson Paul Majurey said the board of the council controlled-organisation had unanimously agreed to the pay cut.

It would come into force on Tuesday and be reviewed at the end of this financial year in June 2023.

As chairperson, Majurey earns an annual fee of $108,000, while deputy chairperson David Kennedy takes home $67,500.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Chairperson of the board of Eke Panuku, Paul Majurey, said the board has unanimously agreed to take a pay cut. (File photo)

Five other directors earn $54,000.

Overall, over eight months, the 10% cut amounts to a total saving of $29,700.

“In the current environment we think that is tika. As professional directors, we are not looking for any of you to follow suit,” Majurey said in the statement.

Eke Panuku’s focus was on “working alongside the council group to find sustainable solutions with a long-term outlook rather than focusing on the negative short term”, Majurey wrote.

The council’s financial situation has been set out ahead of the first business meeting for the newly elected councillors and mayor which takes place this Thursday.

The major task on the agenda is to begin the process of setting the Annual Budget for 2023/24.

A briefing document shows councillors face closing a $270m budget gap caused by inflation, which is forecast to remain high through 2024, and interest rates which are forecast to rise in response to inflation.

Councillors will consider what “levers”, or options, they have to manage the budget shortfall.

However, agenda notes show “the scale of the challenge will mean tough choices and trade-offs” would need to be made.

The budget levers that councillors have to consider include increasing debt, a general rates rise above the planned 3.5%, further asset sales, further capital investment delays, increasing fees and user charges for some council services, advocating for central government funding and reducing operating costs.

Eke Panuku currently employs 219 people. Its board of directors were the target of repeated calls to resign by Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown as he entered office a month ago.