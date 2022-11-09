Horizons Regional Council committee shuffle pre-empts possible larger changes

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

A decision how Horizons Regional Council will have its committee meetings for the next term has also provided a small insight into the potential future of flood protection management.

Horizons spent much of its first proper meeting of the new term on Tuesday debating how its governance will work for the next three years.

While many of its committees look the same as prior terms, councillors voted to merge the environment and catchment operations committees into what will be dubbed the integrated catchment committee.

The environment committee dealt with reports on how the council was going on meeting various targets on things like pest control and gave detailed breakdowns on its compliance monitoring and prosecutions for alleged breaches of resource consents.

Nicholas McBride/Stuff Horizons Regional Council has merged some of its committees for the upcoming term to better recognise how staff work.

The catchment operations committee had detailed information about river and drainage engineering services, sustainable land management and liaised between different catchment scheme groups and the council.

The catchment groups, in a nutshell, involve specific ratepayers in different areas close to waterways paying into schemes, with those funds – often including loans – used to upgrade flood protection in those areas.

For example, the Koputaroa​ drainage scheme is a four-year programme to upgrade lower sections of stopbanks on the Koputaroa Stream following the failure of a section of bank in 2015.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Horizons Regional Council chairperson Rachel Keedwell has asked for information on how flood protection schemes could work in the future.

When introducing the item to merge the environment and catchment schemes, Horizons chairperson Rachel Keedwell​ said the merger reflected the change’s Horizons had made.

Issues were being assessed on a ‘whole of catchment’ approach – catchments usually refer to major waterways, such as the Manawatū River – rather than in sections.

It made sense to align the governance structure to the management structure, she said.

It was by no means a decision on schemes, but Keedwell said she had asked staff to organise a workshop about how schemes could work in the future and if they were still fit for purpose.

Plenty of councillors, however, had issues with the merger.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Horizons Regional councillor Gordon McKellar had some concerns about the proposed merging of council committees and future implications.

Gordon McKellar​ said he was concerned about a lack of consultation, especially given the foreshadowed review of schemes.

People paying rates towards schemes often saw the associated work as “an extension of their property”.

“They pay for loans for the flood protection. It’s like their own mortgage.”

Fiona Gordon​ said the environment and catchment committees were accountable for 65% of Horizons’ annual spending and about $800 million of assets.

She and others were especially concerned at a lack of discussion beforehand, especially given the background Keedwell noted.

Furthermore, getting rid of the environment committee meant the word ‘environment’ was missing from all Horizons committees.

David Cotton​ said merging committees created a risk of less time for matters to be discussed.

Catchment operations used to cover more work but had agendas running up to 400 pages – more than double the new standard – he said.

“It could result in poor decision-making.”

Chief executive Michael McCartney​ said many other regional councils already took a ‘whole of catchment’ approach at a management level.

“Catchments cannot be put into silos for outcomes.”

As a compromise, an amendment from Cotton enabling the new committee to be reviewed in 10 months was added and passed.