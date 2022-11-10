Congestion charging a distraction from public transport, Auckland mayor says

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says now is not the time for congestion charging with the current focus on getting the city’s public transport services back in shape.

"Congestion charging could only make sense once every Aucklander has the option of catching a bus or a train that they know will show up on time, every time – and we are two years away from that, at the very least,” Brown said.

His comment came ahead of a parliamentary special debate on Thursday afternoon about a report from the Transport and Infrastructure Committee’s inquiry into congestion pricing in Auckland.

The debate showed unanimous cross-party support for a congestion charging scheme starting in Auckland’s city centre, with motorists paying once per journey during peak times.

ACT list MP Simon Court said if the charge is applied then Auckland’s fuel excise tax should be removed.

Committee chair and Labour MP Shanan Halbert said work is continuing on what a policy solution might look like.

Brown said Auckland’s immediate transport focus is getting the city’s existing public transport services “back into a credible state, including through the shake-up at Auckland Transport”.

“If Wellington-based politicians want to help Aucklanders, they need to let more bus drivers into the country and deliver faster funding for important public transport projects – most especially the Northwestern and Eastern busways that Aucklanders want, given the success of the Northern Busway,” Brown said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said congestion charging might be a useful tool once Auckland has an operational public transport network. (File photo)

“Congestion charging might be a useful tool in the future if integrated with an operational public-transport system, but right now is just a distraction from addressing the immediate crisis we face,” he said, citing the cancellation of thousands of bus services and a coming two-year disruption to train services for overdue track maintenance.

Any congestion charging regime “could not be a revenue grab”, but needed to be part of a more strategic approach to manage the city’s transport system through technology and integrated networks, he said.