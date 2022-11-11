Auckland mayor Wayne Brown reveals his picks for top jobs in new council set-up

Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25m of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has revealed the structure of his new council and who has picked up the top jobs.

Two committees will include all councillors and two members of the Independent Māori Statutory Board (IMSB): the Transport and Infrastructure committee, which Albany councillor John Watson will chair with councillor Christine Fletcher as deputy; and the Planning, Environment and Parks committee, to be chaired by North Shore councillor Richard Hills with councillor Angela Dalton deputy chair.

With oversight for Auckland Transport and major transport and infrastructure projects, Brown said the Transport and Infrastructure committee will “oversee a change of approach at Auckland Transport and address the current public transport crisis”.

Also delving into the workings of Auckland Transport are councillors Mike Lee and Andy Baker, who become AT board members.

Lee said his return to the AT board won’t be easy, but he will be working to make changes “so that it becomes a true servant of the people of Auckland rather than this huge spending empire with very little accountability”.

The Planning, Environment and Parks committee will look after plans and strategies for the physical development and growth of Auckland and its environment. Hills was chair of the previous council’s Environment and Climate Change committee and says he is thankful the mayor listened to what he had to say about his priorities for the environment and climate change.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff North Shore councillor Richard Hills is chairman of Auckland Council’s Planning, Environment and Parks committee.

“I’m excited to lead what is a rather huge committee with a lot of responsibility for the city,” said Hills.

The new structure includes four decision-making committees: Performance and Appointments, Expenditure Control and Procurement, Council-Controlled Organisation Direction and Oversight, and Regulatory and Safety.

While three of these committees include two IMSB members, the Performance and Appointments committee includes one “ex officio” member of the IMSB,

Councillor Daniel Newman chairs the Performance and Appointments committee, with North Shore councillor Chris Darby as deputy. They’re responsible for the chief executive’s performance and council-controlled organisation (CCO) appointments. Darby also picks up a lead councillor CCO role for Eke Panuku and Ports of Auckland Ltd.

Chaired by former government minister Maurice Williamson, the Expenditure Control and Procurement Committee replaces the previous Value For Money committee chaired by current deputy mayor Desley Simpson.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Howick ward councillor Maurice Williamson will chair the council’s Expenditure Control and Procurement committee, tasked with finding savings in tight times.

“It is time for a new set of eyes and a united governing body to conduct a new line-by-line analysis of expenditure across every part of the Auckland Council group,” Simpson said.

The Expenditure Control & Procurement Committee has until March 31 next year to identify savings for the 2023/24 budget, which is currently forecast to have a $270 million gap between revenue and expenditure. Brown said some had called the committee a “razor gang” but said he had picked its members carefully to ensure it would also protect essential services.

The committee includes Rodney ward councillor Greg Sayers as deputy chair, Angela Dalton, Julie Fairey, Alf Filipaina, Shane Henderson, Mike Lee, Daniel Newman and two IMSB members.

The CCO Direction and Oversight Committee will be led by councillors Wayne Walker and Shane Henderson, while Josephine Bartley and Ken Turner lead the Regulatory and Safety committee.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Returning Waitematā and Gulf councillor Mike Lee joins the board of Auckland Transport along with first time councillor Andy Baker.

There are two more committees: Sharon Stewart chairs the Civil Defence and Emergency Management committee, while Lotu Fuli is deputy chair of the Audit and Risk committee, which is required to have an independent chairperson.

Other lead councillor CCO roles go to Shane Henderson for Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ken Turner at Watercare Services Limited, while Julie Fairey is chief liaison councillor Advisory Panels and Kerrin Leoni picks up the Māori Outcomes portfolio.

Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina said he is waiting to get the nuts and bolts for a role that will be about community and safety across Tāmaki Mākaurau. “For me, as long as it benefits the community then that’s all good,” Filipaina said.

The governing body retains responsibility for the annual plan, budget, long-term plan and monitoring the financial performance of the Auckland Council group, including the CCOs and the port. A mechanism is to be developed on how the Independent Māori Statutory Board will participate in the annual plan, budget and long-term plan processes.