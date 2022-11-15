Auckland mayor Wayne Brown disappointed alternative Three Waters proposal rejected

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon and Auckland mayor Wayne Brown discuss when they told their councillors of their Three Waters plan.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says he’s disappointed the Government has rejected his proposal for an alternative to the Three Waters reform.

Brown, along with the mayors of Christchurch and Waimakariri, put forward an alternative proposal to the plan for nationwide reform of water services on October 31.

Last week, Parliament’s cross-party finance and expenditure select committee reported back after five months of work on the Water Services Entities Bill. The bill establishes four publicly owned water entities with the aim of delivering more cost-effective, safe and efficient water services through improved investment and management.

In a statement on Tuesday, Brown said his “consensus proposal” won the support of mayors throughout New Zealand.

“Aucklanders share my disappointment that central government has rejected the consensus proposal – but ultimately that is Cabinet and Parliament’s prerogative, for which they will be accountable to voters next year,” Brown said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The three mayors – from left, Waimakariri’s Dan Gordon, Auckland’s Wayne Brown and Christchurch’s Phil Mauger – presented their alternative Three Waters proposal on October 31.

Brown said he was still wanting answers to his key questions on the Three Waters plan, including how Auckland’s water services were meant to improve or become cheaper by taking over Northland’s water projects.

He also asked how the Government backed up the prime minister’s claim that water charges would rise by 7% for Aucklanders if the Three Waters reform was not fast-tracked.

“At this stage, I have seen no numbers to support this claim.”

After considering more than 88,000 written submissions, as well as oral submissions, the finance and expenditure committee released its report on the Water Services Entities Bill on Friday, including proposed recommendations to improve the reform.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says recommendations have been made to increase transparency in the Three Waters reform. (File photo)

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the changes strengthened local representation and increased transparency.

“We heard from rural councils who felt their voices would be drowned out by larger urban centres. At their request, the bill now includes a provision which requires a mix of rural, provincial and metropolitan councils to be present on the regional representative group,” Mahuta said.

The new water services entities would also be required to establish an annual shareholders’ meeting, which would be held in public, she said.

Entity board meetings would also be public.

“[Department of] Internal Affairs officials have also worked with the Office of the Auditor-General to improve accountability measures in the legislation, including strengthened reporting lines and obligations and increased audit scrutiny,” Mahuta said.

The proposal put forward by the mayors kept aspects of the Thee Waters plan, including the new water regulator Taumata Arowai, while maintaining local ownership and control of water services.

In the alternative proposal, regional water organisations would have access to investment capital through a new water infrastructure fund, and co-governance would be determined by local communities in consultation with mana whenua.