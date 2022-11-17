Auckland mayor says first savings found to fill council's $270m budget hole

Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25m of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech.

Auckland Council has found ways to save money and bridge its $270 million budget hole, according to mayor Wayne Brown.

Brown said council, Auckland Transport and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited had made “reasonable first efforts” at pinpointing potential savings, but Eke Panuku Development Auckland had failed to suggest any meaningful savings and risked having cuts imposed.

The mayor has repeatedly called for the directors of council’s development agency Panuku to resign since he was elected on October 8.

Brown said Ports of Auckland are also yet to identify potential savings, which he believes should be at least $30 million.

The mayor’s comments follow a governing body meeting on Thursday where councillors adopted the his proposed committee structure. That structure will allow elected members to begin focused work next week.

It includes an expenditure control and procurement committee undertaking a “line-by-line analysis of expenditure across the Auckland Council group, including the port company, by 31 March 2023”.

“No expenditure information, no matter how detailed and granular, should be withheld from the committee by any member of the Auckland Council group, including the port company,” Brown said.

Howick ward councillor Maurice Williamson is chair of Auckland Council's expenditure control and procurement committee which has a March 31 deadline to identify savings across council organisations.

Committee chairman and former government minister Maurice Williamson said the budget problem is not going to be solved “by charging families a few more dollars to visit the zoo”.

“Our first priorities are head-office empire building, inefficient contracting, and wasteful and failing projects across the group, not trying to squeeze Aucklanders more during a cost-of-living crisis,” Williamson said.

Brown also announced his chosen role for Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina, whose role had not been fully defined when roles for other councillors were announced last Friday.

Filipaina will be the governing body’s public safety lead, responsible for collaborating with police, government agencies, business owners and communities to address and mitigate the impact of crime, Brown said.

Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina has been appointed as Auckland Council's public safety lead councillor.

Filipaina said he entered local government 19 years ago to work with community.

“I am looking forward to working with mayor Brown and acknowledge the faith he has placed in me to bring central and local government agencies and communities closer together to make our region safer for everyone,” Filipaina said.