Councillors make a mountain out of maunga authority appointments

The issue of council appointments to the Tūpuna Maunga Authority led to a drawn out, and sometimes prickly, debate at an Auckland Council governing body meeting on Thursday.

Councillors considered appointments to other co-governance entities which were mostly passed relatively swiftly, but debate over appointments to the Tūpuna Maunga Authority gave insight into how contentious issues could roll out for councillors in their three-year term.

The authority is a co-governance board, made up of mana whenua representatives and Auckland Council representatives, to manage 14 tūpuna maunga (ancestral mountains) around Tāmaki Makaurau.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown told the Thursday meeting that the three governing body appointments and three local board member appointments to the authority would be delegated to the performance and appointments committee.

It then became apparent that Brown intended that the three appointments would not be elected councillors.

“There are people who have emerged who have substantial interest in this,” said Brown, adding that he thought it might be an opportunity for the committee to select “high profile people representing strong interests in the Tūpunga Maunga Authority”. Stuff understands that Brown was referring to members of the Honour The Maunga group.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff North Shore councillor Chris Darby said shoulder tapping unelected representatives for the Tūpuna Maunga Authority was “cherry-picking”, before councillors resolved to postpone their appointments to the authority to November 24. (File photo)

North Shore councillor Chris Darby reacted strongly to Brown’s suggestion of appointing unelected representatives: “That is not how we do things. That is cherry-picking.”

Brown said that no councillors had put their hand up to be part of the authority during his lengthy discussions with them regarding their individual interests.

“This is growing into a maunga of its own,” said Brown as questions were raised over the timeline of the appointments and how that might impact the authority’s operations.

“Are we going to hear the chainsaws starting before we’ve got the appointments to the body?,” asked councillor Chris Fletcher.

Brown then called for a show of hands for councillors who would like to be appointed to the authority, with councillors Alf Filipaina, Josephine Bartley and Kerrin Leoni showing their interest before debate continued.

Responding to a question from the mayor as to whether she would be interested in the role, Fletcher said her interest was conditional on the basis that there would be the opportunity to address controversial matters.

Two more councillors then put their hands up for the roles, taking the number of councillors expressing interest in the three roles to six.

“It’s like a three times table, if we wait another five minutes we might have nine,” quipped councillor John Watson.

"The other thing that might solve this is lunch,” said Brown, as the debate looked set to continue on into the afternoon.

Returning from their sandwiches, councillors quickly agreed to defer the appointments to their November 24 meeting.

Asked if the drawn out debate was an indication of how contentious issues might play out over this governing board’s term, Brown told Stuff it was a “rumble over something that really wasn’t so important”, while other issues were passed quickly.

“Perhaps I should have called for lunch a little earlier. Once they had a sandwich they dealt with it quite quickly,” Brown said.

Councillors also approved Brown’s chosen committee structure, with councillor Chris Darby recording his vote “against the mega committee”. Darby was referring to the establishment of the planning, environment and parks committee which brings together work that was covered by three committees in the preceding council.

“That workstream of those three former committees is enormous,” said Darby who voiced concern that the size of the new committee’s workload would mean less scrutiny of council-controlled organisations.

“In your effort to do more with less, there’s the risk of achieving less with less when greater scrutiny is required,” Darby said.

Brown told Stuff councillors Richard Hills and Angela Dalton, the chair and deputy chair of that committee, had assured him that they’re looking forward to the workload.