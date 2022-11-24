Veteran Auckland councillor sidelined for maunga authority role

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority has been granted permission to fell 278 mature exotic trees on Ōtāhuhu / Mt Richmond.

An experienced Auckland Councillor has been sidelined in favour of new councillor who was appointed to the Tūpuna Maunga o Tāmaki Makaurau Authority.

Manukau councillor Alf Filipaina lost his place on the authority which instead was given to newly elected Waitākere ward councillor Ken Turner at a governing body meeting on Thursday.

The authority is a co-governance board, made up of mana whenua and Auckland Council representatives, to manage 14 tūpuna maunga (ancestral mountains) around Tāmaki Makaurau.

A decision on appointments to the authority was adjourned from the previous week’s meeting after a drawn out debate ensued when no councillors’ names were initially put forward for the three appointments.

Mayor Wayne Brown said last week he intended the appointments be delegated to the council’s performance and appointments committee and said he had in mind unelected members of the community for the appointments.

With the issue back on the agenda this week, Brown said there was a very strong view the appointments should be elected councillors and put forward three names for the roles: Christine Fletcher and newly elected councillors Kerrin Leoni and Turner.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Manukau councillor Alf Filipaina will no longer be on the maunga authority.

But with his name absent from the list, Manukau councillor Alf Filipaina, who was deputy chair of the authority last term, said he still wished to be a member of the authority and asked for a vote to be taken between himself and Turner.

Councillors Richard Hills and Shane Henderson voiced their disappointment in the process.

“Those names should have been there last week and I think the process hasn’t been good,” Hills said.

“I am disappointed Alf is not there, I think he has been a fantastic representative on Tūpuna Maunga.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff New councillor Ken Turner believes he has something to contribute on behalf of his grandchildren.

Following the meeting, Brown said he had put together a list that seemed to be working.

Turner told Stuff he believes he has something to contribute on behalf of his grandchildren.

“I’m looking forward to contributing common sense and being the eyes and ears of the people and bringing transparency,” Turner said.

Filipaina said the decision to not put forward his name was the mayor’s prerogative.

Councillors voted 12 to six against taking the vote, with councillors Julie Fairey, Henderson and Leoni abstaining and the three councillors suggested by the mayor were appointed.

“The committee made the decision, so I’m okay with that,” Filipaina said.