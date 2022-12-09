Mayor Wayne Brown meets with Auckland mana whenua for first time

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Tāmaki Makaurau iwi representatives met on Thursday – the first time in the council’s recent history a mayor has issued a collective invitation to mana whenua.

Representatives from Auckland’s northern, central, eastern, western and southern districts – including Ngāti Manuhiri, Ngāti Whātua Orakei, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Paoa, Te Kawerau ā Maki, Ngāti Tamaoho, Te Akitai Waiōhua, Te Ahiwaru Waiōhua, and Ngāti Te Ata Waiōhua – were in attendance.

The meeting was to discuss how council and iwi could work together further.

“It was always important to me to reach out to mana whenua early in my mayoralty, to lay the foundation for a productive relationship,” Brown said.

“We need a living relationship between council and iwi, a relationship between human beings who hold each other in esteem and deal rangatira ki rangatira.”

Chair of the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust Terrence “Mook” Hohneck said it was good to accept an invitation from the mayor.

“There was enough in what the mayor said to give us confidence that iwi will be listened to and engaged with in a robust manner. There was rigour in his conversation, and he was animated in what he wants to do,” Hohneck said.

“Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is home to the largest and youngest Māori population, and we have a real opportunity here to make a positive impact in the lives of Māori,” Whau ward councillor Kerrin Leoni (Ngāti Pāoa) said.

“Yesterday was a good opportunity for the mayor to listen to the voices of mana whenua, and for them to know the door is open and they can bring their whakaaro to him.”

Auckland Council has spent $14.3 million on Māori initiatives in the past year.

Te Pūrongo a Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau Ngā Huanga Māori 2021-2022/Auckland Council Group Māori Outcomes Report 2021-2022 was released in October and details the council’s investment in improving outcomes for Māori.