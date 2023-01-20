Auckland's ageing ferry fleet: Why are boats breaking down and who maintains them?

Devonport commuters were unable to catch a ferry into the city on Tuesday morning.

After five Auckland ferries broke down simultaneously on Tuesday morning, an Auckland Transport spokesperson has said “some breakdowns and technical issues” are expected as the city’s ageing ferry fleet nears the end of its economic life.

The morning breakdowns were followed that afternoon by a reported fire in the engine room of a ferry on its way to Half Moon Bay.

The multiple breakdowns raise questions about ferry maintenance.

AT’s metro contracts manager Gareth Willis said in November that new contracts signed mid-2022 included “enhanced standards for vessel maintenance”.

READ MORE:

* Auckland ferry issues continue for second morning in a row

* Passengers evacuated after fire reported in generator room of Auckland ferry

* Waiheke wipeout: What do housing and transport woes mean for island's future?



In July, AT signed multiple agreements with Fullers360, including AT’s purchase of four ferries from the ferry company – D5, Tirikat, Starflyte and Wanderer.

One of these boats, Starflyte, was among Tuesday’s stricken vessels and had a bilge issue.

On announcing the purchase of the ferries, AT stated at the time that the four ferries “are at a point where they do need some work done to them to ensure they are able to be operated efficiently and reliably for the rest of the service lives”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Firefighters at the downtown Auckland terminal on Tuesday after a fire was discovered on a ferry.

Buying the boats was part of transitioning the Auckland commuter ferry fleet to public ownership and the plan is to retrofit those four ferries with lower emission engines.

The $15m cost of purchasing and renovating the boats is expected to reduce the remaining whole of life cost to ratepayers.

Although AT now owns these boats, Fullers is required to maintain the vessels as part of its operating contracts, AT spokesperson Blake Crayton-Brown said.

New operating contracts were also signed in July worth an estimated $361 million for Fullers360 to provide passenger services over 12 years from downtown Auckland to Devonport, Half Moon Bay, and Hobsonville Point and Beach Haven, as well as services to Gulf Harbour for six years.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods, alongside Auckland mayor Phil Goff, announce the purchase and build of two electric commuter ferries for the Waitematā Harbour.(Video published June 2022)

AT estimates fare revenue will cover over half this cost, with the balance coming from Auckland Council and Waka Kotahi.

Public transport operators contracted by the transport agency are subject to service performance requirements with penalties for non-performance, Crayton-Brown said.

“Under the new contract, Fullers are penalised for non-delivery of services if it is as a result of reasons under their control (e.g. vessel breakdown),” he said.

The ferry company is not penalised for cancellations outside the company’s control, such as bad weather.

“Following yesterday’s breakdowns and maintenance issues we have had a number of conversations with the Fullers360 team who are investigating the cause of each failure,” Crayton-Brown said.

“Initial investigation indicates that the failures were unexpected and not related to any deficiencies in the maintenance programme. While AT is awaiting the completion of new vessels that are under design now, we continue to work with Fullers360 on ensuring that the existing fleet is reliable as it can be.”

He said Fullers was experiencing supply chain disruptions on some maintenance parts which was slowing the return to service of some vessels from regular maintenance.

Since Tuesday’s breakdowns, AT has reiterated “clear expectations about maintenance standards and the service performance of ferry routes delivered by Fullers360”, he said.