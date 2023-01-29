The delicate art of declaring an emergency, according to mayors who've done it

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and other officials were grilled by media about the timing of the state of emergency declaration on Friday evening.

Mayors rely on the advice of emergency services and civil defence experts when making the call to declare a state of emergency.

“Communication is a really big part of the role, absolutely critical,” Tasman Mayor Tim King said. “Information about when people may need to evacuate, where people can go for support.”

King and Ashburton mayor Neil Brown, chair of Canterbury region's civil defence team, said the power rested on the mayor to make the declaration, but the operational work rested with staff.

Brown said mayors who were well-connected to their community knew if they were communicating enough.

“If there are lots of questions coming in, there’s not enough information going out,” he said.

King said the decision to declare a state of emergency could change from a “no” to a “yes” in a matter of minutes.

The Nelson-Tasman region was also hit with severe weather in August.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tasman Mayor Tim King: ‘Communication is critical.’

King recalled a meeting with then-Nelson mayor Rachel Reese when advisers told them a state of emergency wasn’t necessary.

“Before we even finished the meeting new information was available. Within half an hour we decided to declare [a state of emergency],” he said.

Declaring a state of emergency gave staff special powers, notably the power to bypass the need for a consent when machinery was needed to remove debris from obstructed infrastructure, for example.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Rachel Reese and Kieran McAnulty, right, speak to Atawhai resident Robin Reichert, left.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith, who was elected after severe flooding in his district, said the people of Nelson shared Auckland’s pain, following widespread flooding there.

“Your heart has just got to go out to the families who've had water through their homes. The stink and damage is overwhelming.”

He expected that much like his district, Auckland will find the clean-up an arduous process.

"If there is a lesson we can pass on, it's that it's going to be a long, hard journey."

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Former Wellington mayor Andy Foster.

Former Wellington mayor Andy Foster recalled declaring his own state of emergency in June 2021, after a severe sea swell hit parts of Wellington's coast. It was lifted the day after.

"There was prediction we would get some large and potentially damaging waves and there was a risk to property and potentially people."

Council controllers evacuated properties in Breaker Bay, with those being evacuated asked to stay with family and friends outside the evacuation zones and emergency accommodation set up for those who couldn't. Wellington Region Emergency Management Office also sent out text message alert warnings to people in the general area.

Foster said he took a precautionary approach, saying he would rather have declared an emergency that was less severe, than not acting quickly and the situation being worse.

He said it was important to communicate the declaration to the public at the same time.

His main takeaway was striking the balance of taking a precautionary response and persuading members of the public to take proactive action, while avoiding causing panic.