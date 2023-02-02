Auckland flooding: Swarbrick points to 'frontline disconnect' in disaster response

Chlöe Swarbrick talks to reporters on her way to the House of Representatives debating chamber. (File photo)

“There’s obviously a disconnect from the frontline and it’s disappointing,” Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick said on morning radio on Thursday.

Swarbrick was responding to a question on whether she thought Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown should have acted faster in declaring a state of emergency for the region when an unprecedented deluge hit the region last Friday.

“There will be a time and a place to thoroughly evaluate the response here, particularly the systemic breakdowns,” Swarbrick said on Newstalk ZB on Thursday morning.

“As we move forward, we cannot forget what has happened here, particularly in regard to both systemic and communication breakdowns because it is of none of our benefit, let alone for preparedness for more of this as the climate continues to change.”

Speaking to Stuff, Swarbrick said although her focus was on the urgent stuff, she did think it was important “to acknowledge the immense sense of frustration and upset”.

“There will be the appropriate time and place to address these things,” Swarbrick said, adding that she had every intention to document with the mayor and the Minister for Auckland what had happened.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Wayne Brown faces media questions about his performance (January 30 2022)

Right now, she said her focus was on people’s needs being met and everyone being safe.

Swarbrick’s comments come after questions have been raised over Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s leadership of the supercity through the emergency situation.

On Wednesday, Brown faced criticism from his peers over his request to elected members that his office be the “one voice” on the city’s flooding matters.