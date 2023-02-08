Council budget cuts could hit first responders to flooding

Tia Toarea-Katia has lost everything in flood, and is now living with 15 others in a three-bedroom home.

Community groups who helped Auckland’s flood response could suffer in council budget cuts, a local board chair fears.

Auckland Council’s local boards are due to finalise consultation material for the 2023-24 annual budget, by the end of Thursday.

A $295 million deficit has been forecast for the year, with council looking everywhere to make savings and plug the financial hole.

Henderson-Massey Local Board chair Chris Carter said he’s concerned about where some of the savings may come from.

“We’ve just had disastrous floods for the second time in less than two years. Who was it that was on the ground supporting families and helping to clean out houses? It was local community groups,” he said.

Carter said his board could face significant cuts, including groups which responded to the flooding.

“Some will disappear if funding is cut off and they demonstrated their value in the floods last week.”

Cost-cutting proposals seen by Stuff include cutting opening hours at libraries so that all but two of the region’s 56 libraries would open six days a week. The proposal to cut 301 opening hours across 31 libraries is estimated could save $2,348,876.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Camphora Place in Ranui was evacuated due to flooding.

Another proposal outlines options for reducing staffing and programmes on offer at council-operated arts and community centres in 11 local board areas. Although cutting those services is estimated to save $4,711,988 a year, because it would take six months to make the changes, the estimated saving in the 2024 financial year is $2.3m.

The proposal document lists 18 community centres where services could be reduced, including Franklin Arts Centre, Māngere Arts Centre Ngā Tohu o Uenuku, Te Puke ō Tara Community Centre in Ōtara, Ōtara Music Arts Centre, Wesley Community Centre, Nathan Homestead Pukepuke and Te Oro in Glen Innes.

Carter said those proposals are “small biccies” in comparison to cuts proposed for local initiatives.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown announced in December a proposed funding cut of 5% for local boards, or $16 million.

James Halpin/Stuff Kainga Ora houses on Clover Drive, Henderson were hit hard by floodwaters.

After set costs are met, such as running facilities including West Wave Pool, Carter said his board has limited discretionary spending and that’s where the majority of cuts will have to be made.

The required 5% funding drop is 47% of the board’s flexible spending, he said. Currently, the board spends about $2m supporting local community groups.

Groups that have received funding from the board and helped people affected by flooding are Community Waitakere, Waitakere Indian Association, Rānui Action Plan and McLaren Park and Henderson South Community Trust.

They were able to respond immediately, helping clean flood-affected houses and providing food and clothing because they are connected to the community, he said.

“They’re on the ground, they’re not burdened down with bureaucratic processes. They’re seeing the need around them because they’re living in the community.

“The unanimous point of view of the eight members of our local board is that we don’t want community groups having their funding cut when they have responded so well to the emergency.”

Council’s budget consultation document will go out for public consultation on February 28.