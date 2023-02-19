Fixing up after Cyclone Gabrielle

David Shand led the 2007 rating review and was a member of the Royal Commission on Auckland Governance.

OPINION: It is clear that the cost of cleaning up, fixing both infrastructure and people’s lives and providing resilience for the future will be a mammoth and expensive task involving all sections of our community. With damage likely in the billions of dollars and thousands of people displaced it is such a vast task that it may either make or break the Government.

The most immediate task is clearly to assist the thousands of homeless and destitute, with a particular focus on Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti, which appear to be the worst affected areas. Apart from the role of whanau, friends and the community, major involvement of central and local government, iwi and social service voluntary organisations is key. Our excellent defence forces have led much of this work.

The scale of the devastation in Hawke’s Bay in particular is so great that the Government will need to consider whether a special government recovery agency is needed – and possibly also for Tairawhiti, Coromandel and Te Tai Tokerau.

Urgent economic recovery assistance is needed for farms, vineyards and other businesses which have been, at least temporarily, ruined. Central government will have to lead this, but our highly profitable banks also have a role to play in this recovery, as do insurance companies.

In the longer term this catastrophe will likely lead to

Greatly increased central government expenditure, both on infrastructure and social support services. We are fortunate that the Government’s books appear to be in good shape.

Higher local council rates and greater local body borrowing, Rates as we all know are under great presume in all local bodies.

Higher user charges for electricity, telecoms and (where meters are used) water

Increased charges for a range of consumer goods and services

Shortages and higher prices of some foodstuffs particular those from agriculture

Yet more increases in insurance premiums

A big part of the job of fixing up will relate to roads and bridges. For State Highways this is the responsibility of Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and for local roads and bridges it is local Councils. This will be a massive cost which means other projects will need to be deferred.

Local councils will need to closely review their stormwater systems and the extent to which waste water is entering stormwater systems. Costs of upgrading are likely to be significant and central government may need to come to the party, for this and road and bridge repairs, particular for local bodies which lack a sufficiently wide rating base.

Hindsight is a great thing, but clearly some of this damage was preventable. Forestry debris should have been cleaned up by forestry owners and farmers. Damage to and destruction of bridges appears to have been caused as much by the accumulation of this debris as by the water. Stormwater drains could have been regularly checked for blockages. Trees overhanging powerlines should have been pro-actively cut or trimmed – and there should have been more ambitious programmes for undergrounding of powerlines.

Building homes on steep slopes is a more complex issue given the totally unanticipated scale of the rainfall, but local councils will need to look at their existing consenting policies. The problem of rising seas has been well understood by local councils, but their action here has been light handed.

Trans Power will need to thoroughly review whether its bulk electricity distribution system is fit for purpose. This is likely to result in increased charges. Likewise for our electricity lines companies, which is also likely to result increased charges or drawing on reserves.

Telecommunications provides will need to review the robustness of their networks, given the many failures and this may result in increased charges.

Our housing stock will have taken a massive hit, just as housing consents and builds have looked like keeping up with demand. This is a major task for central government to coordinate.

Perhaps we should welcome this clear demonstration of climate change and the power of mother nature. In the last three years we have had Westport and Nelson give us advance warning.

Have we taken adequate notice and planned accordingly ?