Plan for bike paths through central Auckland suburbs shelved

The planned bike path would have gone through the suburbs of Westmere and Grey Lynn. (File photo)

The central segment of a dedicated cycle network from Point Chevalier to Grey Lynn has been put on ice, with the community split over support for the project.

On Tuesday, the Waitematā Local Board voted unanimously for Auckland Transport to hit pause on the $38m Waitematā Safer Routes scheme.

That scheme is one of three projects which came out of work started in 2016 to improve cycle paths in Auckland’s inner west as part of the Urban Cycleway Programme.

The three projects come with a combined price tag of around $116m and were paused in 2020 when Auckland Council faced its Covid-19 emergency budget.

With pressure again on the council’s budget, the proposed work is now being reviewed by Auckland Transport.

The projects cover cycling, walking, drainage and bus improvements from Point Chevalier to Westmere, on Great North Road from Crummer Road to Karangahape Road, and linking those two projects is the Waitematā Safer Routes scheme which proposes cycling and walking improvements along Richmond Road, Surrey Crescent, Old Mill Road and Garnet Road.

Councillor for Waitematā and Gulf Islands, Mike Lee, said at Tuesday’s meeting there were deep divisions in the community over the projects.

Lee said he supported the Point Chevalier segment but was “totally opposed” to AT’s proposal for Great North Road.

Supplied The Waitematā Local Board considered its support for a proposed cycle network from Point Chevalier to Grey Lynn.

“The Surrey Crescent segment is not up for debating because there is no Waka Kotahi funding,” Lee said.

John Constable of Bike Grey Lynn told the board that once upon a time the proposed work would have been called future proofing, “but this is the new now”.

Constable asked the board to remind Auckland Transport to act in keeping with its Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway (TERP) which aims to reduce transport emissions in the region by 64% by 2030.

He was also concerned about AT meeting its Vision Zero safety commitments.

Erin Johnson/Stuff John Constable of Bike Grey Lynn told the local board he was concerned about AT meeting both its transport emissions and safety commitments.

Carol Gunn of Western Springs College board of trustees said the immediate request was for a pedestrian crossing on Meola Road, but added: “We need you to commit to all three projects. Just building Meola Road is like building one end of a bridge.”

Lisa Prager, who has previously protested against AT projects in central Auckland, questioned the board even debating the multi-million dollar spend on “something so unnecessary” in an “unprecedented time of nationwide grief and sadness”.

“Use the quiet, safe streets we already have and use that money to fix the sewage and repair the streets,” Prager said.

Adrian Lord, head of cycling at AT, explained that Waka Kotahi had elected not to fund the Waitematā Safer Routes scheme because it had the lowest cost benefit ratio of the three projects.

JACKSON THOMAS/STUFF Lisa Prager questioned why the board was debating the multi-million dollar projects in a time of national sadness. (File photo)

With votes split four to three, the local board voted to endorse the improvements on Point Chevalier and Meola Roads, which includes cycle paths on those roads and a segment of Garnet Road to West End Road.

The project also includes additional pedestrian crossings and trees, stormwater separation, under grounding of power lines and the raising of the carriageway of Meola Road.

In another split vote, the board endorsed AT’s proposed improvements to Great North Road.

Waka Kotahi will fund 51% of the cycle, bus and pedestrian-focused works in these two projects.

Construction must start in the 2023/2024 financial year to fit with the Waka Kotahi funding window and is timed to fit with surface renewal and drainage works already going ahead on Point Chevalier, Meola and Great North Roads.

The local board’s views will go to Auckland Council’s transport and infrastructure committee in March.