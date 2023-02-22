Auckland Council chief Jim Stabback resigns

Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback has resigned less than half-way through his term.

Mayor Wayne Brown has announced Stabback has quit for “personal reasons”.

The announcement was made to councillors in a closed-door workshop, coming nearly two and a half years after Stabback took up the role, in September 2020.

“He met with me to advise that he wished to terminate his contract with six months notice. This follows lengthy deliberation, and the process has been handled professionally and respectfully,” said Brown in a statement.

Stuff understands relationships have been strained between the offices of the mayor and chief executive since Brown was elected on October 8.

Stabback will leave the council in six months, after which it will have passed its next and most challenging budget, needing to close a forecast $295 million deficit.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback.

The departure will leave both the council, and its biggest agency Auckland Transport, without a permanent chief executive, following the withdrawal of AT’s preferred chief executive candidate, shortly after Brown’s election.

AT’s year-long $90,000 search for a chief executive selected a candidate from the United Kingdom to lead an agency which Brown had publicly said needed to completely change its approach.

After failing to be given a meeting with Brown, AT announced the candidate had withdrawn, and the agency is being run by long-standing executive Mark Lambert.

Upon election, Brown had demanded the resignations of the directors of all council agencies, after making scathing comments about them on the election campaign.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown chairing a council meeting.

The chair of Auckland Transport Adrienne Young-Cooper quit the day after Brown was elected, and two other directors have resigned, but elsewhere Brown’s call for departures was not heeded and has not been repeated.

The Mayor’s statement acknowledged Stabback’s service and dedication to staff, the wider council group, and Aucklanders, and confirmed that the search for his successor would get under way soon.

In 2008, 10 months after Wayne Brown was elected mayor of Far North District Council, Brown announced the sudden departure of nine-year chief executive Clive Manley, who is now the CEO of the Ruapehu District Council.

Manley left nine days after the resignation was announced, according to media reports at the time.

"Clive’s intention to step down from the role has been under discussion with the council for some time,” said the Far North District Council in a statement.