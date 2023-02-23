Auckland Council opposes Three Waters bills

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted the controversial Three Waters entrenchment clause was a mistake, during the post-Cabinet media briefing in Wellington.

Auckland Council is firmly opposed to Three Waters legislation and is making its position clear in its submission on two water services bills.

Auckland Council chief of strategy, Megan Tyler, said the council supported elements of the government-led water reforms, but overall it opposed the way the reforms were being carried out and what they were seeking to achieve.

Speaking to elected representatives at Thursday’s governing body meeting, Tyler said although there were elements of the reforms the council supported, it particularly opposed the reforms on six main themes.

Those concerns were over the separation of stormwater functions from the council’s planning and land use functions, as well as about accountability and the council’s lack of involvement or control in the new entities.

Tyler said the council opposed the transfer of its open space land assets to the new entities, and was concerned about the unclear financial implications for the council when debt from water assets was transferred to a new entity.

She said there was support for economic regulation, particularly of potable water and wastewater, but it’s unclear how that would work for stormwater.

A lack of clarity around the transition process to the new entities was also of concern, Tyler said.

Rodney councillor Wayne Walker said other councils around New Zealand have taken a much stronger position around the matter and questioned whether Auckland’s councillors would agree in taking a more aggressive stance.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Further flooding in Wairau Valley on February 1 followed an unprecedented rainfall event on January 27 which overwhelmed stormwater infrastructure and caused devastating flooding in the area.

However, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said the council had made its opposition known and was clear it opposed the reforms.

“I have had discussions with the prime minister and he’s well aware that in my view, no one’s been able to say how the service delivery in Auckland will be improved by adding 40 irrigation schemes from Northland,” Brown said.

“Staff have produced a submission that does reflect what they’ve heard from around the council table,” he said.

Manurewa-Papakura councillor Daniel Newman questioned whether Tyler had received any advice, following the recent floods, on what the reforms would mean for the jurisdiction of stormwater assets in the road corridor versus the stormwater assets they connect to.

Tyler responded that she hadn’t and said the floods had shown it was hard enough now (to manage the stormwater assets) and it would be very difficult if it was separated.

She said, under the proposed reforms, urban and rural stormwater would be separated with councils keeping rural stormwater assets but not urban.

Auckland Council’s submission on the Water Services Legislation Bill and the Water Services Economic Efficiency and Consumer Protection Bill is due to be lodged with the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee by February 24.