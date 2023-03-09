Meeting ends early due to lack of councillors

A meeting of an Auckland Council committee ended early due to insufficient numbers, highlighting the need for members to attend in person.

An Auckland Council committee meeting came to an abrupt end on Thursday because not enough councillors were present.

Chair of the council controlled organisations direction and oversight committee, and councillor for Albany, Wayne Walker said a number of members weren’t at the committee meeting which caused an issue for meeting quorum.

“That’s of real concern. My view is that one of the first priorities of a councillor is to attend a council meeting. There may be situations where there may be other business, but it’s the business of the council to attend governing body meetings,” Walker said.

The committee has oversight of the strategy and direction of all council controlled organisations and Ports Of Auckland Limited (POAL), except Auckland Transport.

READ MORE:

* Leaked email reveals new cuts at Auckland Council - travel, entertainment and consultants axed

* Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says no to gender balance on 'important' committee

* Auckland councillors tick off budget so public can have their say



Councillors Henderson, Turner, Walker, Watson and Williamson, as well as Independent Māori Statutory Board (IMSB) member Henare, attended the meeting in person – just making up the quorum of six.

Councillors Hills and Newman attended online, as did mayor Wayne Brown, however only committee members in the room counted towards quorum.

A problem with technology affected people dialling into the meeting and caused a late start. But the committee progressed through its agenda, hearing two public presentations and quarterly updates from the port company, Eke Panuku, Watercare and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

There were two short breaks but no lunch break, Walker said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Albany councillor Wayne Walker says committee members need to be present in person.

However, ramifications from the delayed start hit when councillor for Howick Maurice Williamson and IMSB member Tau Henare left early.

The meeting ended with the committee’s forward work programme for this year yet to be discussed.

Waitākere ward councillor Shane Henderson, who was at the meeting, said the committee did get through most of its business.

“Some of the items towards the end are fairly procedural. At the same time, this is a warning that quorum does mean people need to be in the room,” Henderson said.

STUFF Mayor Wayne Brown speaks after Auckland Airport gaffe at council budget meeting. (Video from December 2022)

Lead councillor for POAL and Eke Panuku Chris Darby said he gave his formal apology for absence seven to 10 days ago.

“I'm not 'absent on council' but attending to overdue private business,” said Darby, who had lodged two written reports for the meeting.

Apologies also came from councillor Jo Bartley, who was on council business attending a funeral and councillor Angela Dalton who was on sick leave, Walker said. IMSB member James Brown also gave his apologies.

A spokesperson for the mayor said he understood the quorum collapsed as a result of some councillors being unable to stay in the meeting so they could attend other council business.

“This is a rare occurrence and it will not affect the ability of the CCO Direction and Oversight Committee to deliver against its work programme,” the spokesperson said.

Walker said he would be taking the matter up with the mayor, including the reliability of technology, committee membership and attendance and the related issue of having electronic attendance count towards quorum.

“But you do want to have people present,” Walker said.

Although not committee members, councillors Lee and Stewart attended the meeting.