KiwiRail revives Avondale to Southdown train link for freight and passengers

An Auckland rail line that has lain dormant on paper for decades could finally become a reality.

The Avondale to Southdown line holds the potential to increase KiwiRail’s capacity to carry freight away from the central city, the company’s chief capital planning and asset development officer David Gordon told Auckland councillors on Thursday.

It was also logical to run passenger services on the line, such as from Henderson to Panmure or Sylvia Park, Gordon said.

“You wouldn’t build it just for freight, that would be madness.”

The line was designated to take freight out of the city in the 1940s and is now an option to reduce road congestion from port freight, Gordon told the council’s transport and infrastructure committee.

Ports of Auckland currently processes about 800,000 standard 20-foot containers a year, with 100,000 of them moved by rail, Gordon said, but limitations on the rail network meant that no more than 250,000 to 300,000 containers could be moved by rail.

Another track needs to be built to increase the volume of freight moved by rail, he said, and the Avondale to Southdown line was the obvious choice.

And if Auckland Light Rail is being built, it makes sense to build the new conventional rail line at the same time because, in its current iteration, Auckland Light Rail would follow a section of the Avondale to Southdown line west of Onehunga.

Gordon said KiwiRail is committed to finding a way of sharing the corridor with Auckland Light Rail.

Freight and passenger trains currently share lines on Auckland’s rail network. Every freight train that goes through Auckland’s network means a passenger train doesn’t go, Gordon said.

If the Southdown to Avondale line were built, it would mean the inner circle of the network could be entirely for passenger rail.

“Our predecessors in the 40s had foresight, so when do you push the trigger?” Gordon said.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley said: “Please do not rip up Onehunga. What are your other options to ripping up communities that have been built up since the 1940s?”

Gordon acknowledged building the line would be a challenge for Onehunga residents.

The last new rail line completed in Auckland was the Manukau branch line, which opened in April 2012.