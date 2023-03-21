Auckland mayor's spending under spotlight in council cost-cutting debate

Councillors debated a report on discretionary spending within the council but the spend control measures do not apply to all parts of council.

Spending by the Auckland mayoral office should be subject to the same standards as the rest of the council, Manurewa ward councillor Angela Dalton said during a committee debate on discretionary spending on Tuesday.

Councillors had asked staff to report on options for managing discretionary spending, including defining what it actually is, at the February 23 governing body meeting.

Already facing a $295 million budget hole, councillors were bracing themselves for the additional expense of recovery and repairs from severe weather events.

That report landed with members of the expenditure control and procurement committee at 9pm on Monday ahead of their 10am Tuesday meeting.

After some concern about the little time councillors had to digest the report, they launched into questioning staff and debating the report contents.

Dalton questioned the amount of time that staff had spent working on the report and councillors were now spending debating it.

“I don’t know if we get a return on investment there,” Dalton said.

“If we’re going to do this, it must apply to the mayor's budget as well, that’s the leadership,” Dalton said.

AUCKLAND COUNCIL Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25 million of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech. (First published October 28, 2022)

“You say: ‘We’re all in this together and I’m going to lead by example’,” she said.

Brown, whose office has a budget set in legislation of around $5.2m, responded: “You were all in this together and delivered me a $295m hole, thank you very much for that.”

Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina questioned if the discretionary spending measures applied to all budgets across the council.

Nicola Mills, Auckland Council’s general manager of financial and business performance, said there were ring-fenced budgets, including targeted rates, the mayoral office budget, Māori outcomes, local board budgets and the budgets of council controlled organisations.

Waitākere ward councillor Shane Henderson said the report essentially tried to define what core services were.

That’s “something we’ve spent 12 years trying to define and are no closer to it”, Henderson said.

He wanted to see the four wellbeings that were returned to local government legislation in 2019 included in the report. That update to the legislation means that local authorities are responsible for improving the social, economic, environmental and cultural wellbeing of communities.

Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman said the savings to be found would be “just coins down the back of the couch”.

“There are going to be big savings that are going to be required and the savings are going to be required in the increments of tens of millions. Most of it is going to come from the long term plan, we’re running out of runway to achieve much in this annual plan,” Newman said.

Councillors Lee, Newman, Sayers, Williamson, Mayor Brown and Independent Māori Statutory Board member Taipari voted to note the discretionary spending measures being progressed by management ahead of the next annual budget.

Councillors Dalton, Fairey, Filipaina and Henderson voted against the recommendation.