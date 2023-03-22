Auckland's election by the numbers: 1 in 5 non-voters filled in the paper

One in five people who didn’t vote in last year’s Auckland Council election did manage to fill in their voting paper but didn’t get around to lodging it, an analysis shows.

A report that looks at who voted in the election, who didn’t, why they didn't and what can be changed to increase voter turnout has been shared with local boards.

Here’s what the numbers in that report tell us about the 2022 local election.

1,142,237

Of the 1,142,237 people enroled to vote in the Auckland Council region at the time of the election, 405,149 cast votes.

That left 737,088 uncast votes – almost 13 times the difference in votes cast for the elected mayor Wayne Brown (who received 181,810 votes) and runner-up Efeso Collins (124,802 votes).

The report delves into why people didn’t vote and reveals the main reasons given were because they didn’t know anything about the candidates; forgot to vote; or were not interested in politics or politicians.

127,000

Although the election was primarily by postal vote, 127,000 or 31% of all votes were returned via 136 boxes provided by Auckland Council at Countdown supermarkets, train stations, libraries and other council facilities.

Postal voting was acknowledged as having its weaknesses, including that residential letter boxes, which voting documents are sent to, are insecure.

There had also been reports of voters not receiving their voting documents for a variety of reasons, including that they had moved, NZ Post didn't deliver the voting documents, or voting papers were mistakenly binned.

$20,000

The estimated cost of opening a voting booth in each local board area is more than $20,000.

Auckland Council staff have asked local boards for their feedback on having voting booths open on election day at the 2025 local election in order to increase voter participation. Voters would still be able to cast a vote by return mail.

The report states that Auckland Council investigated online voting for the 2019 elections and at the time a Canadian expert advised the council that online voting in some Canadian provinces had increased voter turnout by 3%.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisers, to begin setting up in the mayor’s level 27 suite of offices.

According to the report, the Government Communications Security Bureau has stated that it has concerns about cybersecurity and a recent New South Wales election had to be re-run because the online system crashed.

35.5%

Across the region, voter turnout was 35.5% of enroled voters, up slightly from 35.3% in 2019 but far below the highest turnout of 51% at the supercity’s first election in 2010.

Voter turnout ranged across local board areas from 22% in the Ōtara-Papatoetoe (Ōtara) local board area to 56.6% in the Aotea/Great Barrier local board area.

Auckland Council/Supplied Voter age at the 2022 Auckland Council election.

76 years old

A demographic study showed the age at which voter turnout peaked was 76, while the lowest voter turnout was around age 26 to 35.

The demographic study also showed that voters of Māori descent were less likely to vote than voters of non-Māori descent by approximately 12 percentage points across different ages.

It also showed that voter turnout was lower in more socio-economically deprived neighbourhoods.