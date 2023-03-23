Auckland's flood recovery operation to cost $1m a month

After the immediate work of clearing damage from the January and February storms, the recovery focus has turned to repairing infrastructure.

Auckland’s councillors have approved $3 million to fund the city’s flood and cyclone recovery office until the end of June.

A recovery coordination office has recently been set up on the 8th floor of Auckland Council’s Albert St premises, Auckland Council’s governance director, Phil Wilson, told councillors at Thursday’s governing body meeting.

“We are getting well on top of the January and February events,” Wilson said.

”What we’ve got now is harder to resolve, it’s the more tricky issues in terms of infrastructure damage.”

Wilson asked councillors to approve funding to operate the office, prepare a recovery plan and pay specialists such as geotechnical experts and engineers.

He said the office was focused on bringing together all the key players in the recovery work, including infrastructure people from council-controlled organisations, government agencies such as Waka Kotahi and the Ministry of Social Development, and those doing building assessments, geotechnical work and welfare outreach.

Wilson said staff were working through the options for people whose properties had been red-stickered and didn’t have certainty about whether they were going to be able to rebuild or not.

“We are trying to personalise it with them so that we can take more of a case management approach.”

STUFF Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson speaks to media in Hawke's Bay about the latest developments in the cyclone recovery plan.

Some areas such as Muriwai, where there was a concentrated effect, were being prioritised, he said.

Other recovery work included Watercare, Healthy Waters, Waka Kotahi, Auckland Transport and other organisations prioritising the remedial work that needed to be done, Wilson said.

Stormwater risk modelling was being gone through “with a fine tooth comb to identify the seriously at risk areas” and inform decisions around whether to repair or relocate.

“The area where our information is less mature is in the landslip area.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Aerial photos of Muriwai show the scale of the slip damage from Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

Wilson told councillors that discussions had started with central government ministers about what might be required for managed retreat.

“That is pretty tricky territory and we need to have a good foundation for it.”

He said central government would want to be equitable across the country in terms of its contributions.

“What I’m doing, what the mayor is doing, is impressing the need for speed.”

Mayor Wayne Brown said managed retreat was “a deep tricky area”.

“I think we should be following the government rather than leading them,” Brown said.

Wilson also said the council was starting to get inquiries about liability for damage incurred to private properties that were adjacent to council land.