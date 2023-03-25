Will the Local Government exit cost Auckland Council more than staying?

Will Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s casting vote end up costing Auckland Council more than the decision is intended to save?

Will Auckland Council’s exit from sector group Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) end up costing the city more than the fees it was paying?

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown used his casting vote on Thursday to withdraw Auckland Council from the body after a vote saw councillors evenly split on the issue.

LGNZ president Stewart Crosby said Auckland would miss out on savings of more than a million dollars a year associated with membership of the organisation as a result.

An Auckland Council spokesperson confirmed the council was set to gain cost-savings on the electricity for street lighting through a profile, or a pattern of electricity consumption, that LGNZ holds on behalf of the local government sector.

“This would have meant a saving of approximately $1 million to the Auckland Council group beginning on 1 July 2023,” the spokesperson said.

“Auckland Transport has responsibility for the street lights in Auckland and has liaised with council on this issue, and are now seeking the ability to gain this saving either through LGNZ or in their own right.”

However, LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene said development of the cost-saving initiative is highly technical and has taken the organisation three years.

“We estimate it would take Auckland two to three years to develop its own profile. During that period, Auckland is set to miss out on more than $3 million through this programme,” she said.

AUCKLAND COUNCIL Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25 million of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech. (First published October 28, 2022)

A report to Auckland councillors on the LGNZ membership issue states that it would take some time for the council to have its own profile approved by the Electricity Authority.

Freeman-Greene said another source of savings Auckland Council had benefited from in past years had been through the Local Government Funding Agency which was established to give local authorities access to debt at a cheaper rate than if they raised the debt directly.

Freeman-Greene said LGNZ was heavily involved in setting up the LGFA and getting sector and government support.

“This was but one good example through this initiative of our very strong convening role in this initiative, to the benefit of communities and ratepayers.”

Auckland Council’s membership of LGNZ will end on March 31 when the current subscription ends, the council spokesperson said.

The council’s membership fee for LGNZ was $350,352 excluding GST, while costs associated with annual conference attendance were $20,000 and a subscription to LGNZ’s Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs programme cost $25,000.

Ahead of the vote, councillors spoke of the LGNZ membership offering valuable professional support and development, particularly for Māori, Pasfika and young elected members.

The spokesperson said Auckland Council has an elected member development programme that focuses on building core skills for the governing body and local board members, but no specific support and development programmes for Māori, Pasifika or young elected members.