Mayor Wayne Brown suggests lowering roads in Auckland fix-up plan

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has announced a plan, called the Big Auckland Fix Up, to help repair damage from recent severe weather and to better prepare the region for future weather events.

“It’s been more than a month since our region was hit by a horrible one-two punch – the Auckland Anniversary floods and then Cyclone Gabrielle – and we still have a lot to do to help our hardest hit communities,” Brown said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Brown said he has identified several simple fixes to reduce flooding risk, including: clearing streams and open drain channels on public and private land, lowering roads over constricted drains, building and improving turn-offs to public stormwater storage in public parks and daylighting streams where they are enclosed in pipes to create floodplains and reduce flooding in residential areas.

Brown said he has asked Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback to initiate a rapid assessment of flood risk areas to identify simple fixes and carry out the work in consultation with Watercare and Auckland Transport.

“I have also asked every local board to gather ideas from their communities and identify five main trouble spots and fixes in their area, which can be fed back into the process.”

The mayor will then visit those sites with engineers.

Brown said he has seen trees and rubbish in open drain channels that could simply be cleared to reduce flooding risks.

Auckland's mayor Wayne Brown has announced a plan that will include clearing streams

“Private property owners are responsible for maintaining watercourses running through their property and I expect the council to utilise its regulatory powers actively where trouble spots are identified,” he said.

Brown has also suggested a fix for roads that have exacerbated flooding into homes.

“In some places, roads appear to have been configured to protect the road from flooding but in a way that makes flooding of houses worse. I would like council to consider lowering roads over constricted drains in these areas to ensure flows go from open channel to open channel.

He said his ideas are not a complete solution, but are “simple, cost-effective and could make a difference”.

The worst affected neighbourhoods needed to be prioritised, he said.

Auckland Council/Supplied A mayoral-commissioned logo for the emerging Big Auckland Fix Up campaign.

“It is also obvious that Auckland must get better prepared for severe weather events and I expect to see an improvement in council’s emergency response capabilities.”

Former police commissioner Mike Bush is leading an inquiry into the official response to the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding. A report from the inquiry is expected this Friday.

“Recent events exposed problems in where and how some houses have been built in Auckland. In some cases, the government or courts have constrained council’s ability to regulate, and this will need to be addressed. The council must be able to say no and plan for infrastructure as managed retreat is a last resort option.”

The announcement does not include the cost of the fix up plan or when it will start.

Auckland Transport chair Wayne Donnelly said he had seen a letter from the mayor on the plan.