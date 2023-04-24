Cyclist injuries estimated to be 7 times higher than official figures

10082021 Photo: CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Cycles painted onto the cycle lane in central Auckland direct the flow of traffic.

The actual rate of cyclist injuries in Auckland is estimated to be seven times higher than official figures, a deep dive into data by Auckland Transport (AT) shows.

AT’s board requested the deep dive into safety figures after data showed that walkers, cyclists and motorcyclists made up more than half the fatalities on Auckland’s transport network in 2020.

The review looked at hospitalisation data from the Ministry of Health as well as data from Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) and Waka Kotahi’s Crash Analysis System (CAS) from 2016 to 2019.

It found significantly more people spent at least a night in an Auckland hospital than was reflected in Waka Kotahi data. This difference was markedly larger for people travelling outside vehicles, such as cyclists and walkers.

The report, finished in late 2022, states: “it is clear that there is a big issue with under-reporting in the system” and the number of serious injuries recorded depends on the data used.

From 2016 to 2019, 2457 serious injuries were recorded in CAS with 54% attributed to people in vehicles, 0% to people on bikes only, and 0% to people using transport devices such as e-scooters or skateboards.

However, for the same time period, Ministry of Health data recorded 8514 serious injuries in Auckland with 30% occurring to people in vehicles, 11% to people on bikes only and 2% to people on transport devices.

CAS is described by Waka Kotahi as “New Zealand’s primary tool for capturing information on where, when and how road crashes occur”.

But the review found it

doesn’t generally report on incidents that don’t involve a motor vehicle and that only a proportion of non-fatal vehicle crashes are recorded in the system due to under-reporting to police.

The report presents a number of recommendations, including that AT use scaling factors identified in the study to estimate likely true numbers of deaths and serious injuries based on CAS figures.

Bike Auckland deputy chair Duncan Laidlaw said the limits of the data are well-known to the organisation and reinforce the need to do better to provide a safe, inclusive transport network for everyone.

Laidlaw said the figures “are only one measure of safety and need to be weighed against a healthier lifestyle when considering the impact to individuals”.

He added that hospital visits only tell part of the story.

“The devastating impact of any death or serious injury on our roads affects the individual, their whānau and the wider community,” Laidlaw said.

CAS data shows 50 people died and 593 were seriously injured on Tāmaki Makaurau roads in the year from March 2022 to February 2023.