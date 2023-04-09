Auckland mayor Wayne Brown talks about that budget and moving the port

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has his sights set on opening up the city’s waterfront for apartment developments.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown talks to reporter Erin Johnson about his plans for Auckland in a rare one-on-one interview.

Wayne Brown has a dream for what Auckland might look like after his mayoralty.

The port shift will have started and, one day, people might even be swimming at the bottom of Queen St at “Brown’s Beach”.

“That would be nice,” says Brown.

Prior to the October election, Brown made much of his ambition to move Auckland’s port operations, and that’s still high on his agenda.

In Brown’s vision, port land would be released “bit by bit” for waterfront apartment developments with the city retaining “a little port” for coastal shipping and cruise liners.

Encouraging people to live in the central city, where infrastructure already exists, makes more sense to Brown than greenfield developments such as at Drury.

But for the port shift to happen, the Government’s focus on transport infrastructure has to shift away from light rail to a “big prod to do the last 20 km” of rail to Northport, he says.

“A lot of people have been preparing this for a long time. We never made the first step.”

STUFF Auckland mayor Wayne Brown talks to Stuff's Erin Johnson on where this year's rates rises will land.

But while the Government has the power in this relationship, how will Auckland’s mayor get the best outcome for the region? By using data and maps and showing what problems are being solved - such as how Māngere residents can get to Auckland Airport. That’s something light rail promises to fix but Brown wants Auckland Transport to come up with a faster solution.

As he stepped into the job of mayor of Auckland last spring, Brown knew that meant balancing a tricky budget for Auckland Council for the following year.

“It’s very tough, I wish I wasn’t put in the situation,” Brown said of the struggle to fill a projected hole of $295 million for the 2023/2024 financial year.

For Brown, spending cuts are necessary, debt shouldn’t be used to “buy your lunch” or “go to an art gallery”, and selling the council’s shareholding in Auckland International Airport is the commonsense solution to the cash flow problem.

But not everyone around the council table agrees and Brown is expecting some difficult conversations when councillors debate the final budget which must be agreed on by the end of June.

“I'm quite prepared to trade but if they don’t sell the airport shares then they are going to hurt everybody,” he said, referring to potential rates rises.

Brown disagreed that communities have said they are comfortable paying more rates to keep their services.

“I've had some people, and some of the councillors in South Auckland, suggesting their people want to pay more,” said Brown. “I’ve been out and had a look around South Auckland and I can’t find anyone who wants to pay more rates.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said there will be severe cost-cutting if the city doesn’t sell its airport shares.

As it stands, the budget proposes slashing spending on an array of the council’s social, cultural and economic development services for which Brown thinks the Government should be footing the bill, including the Citizens Advice Bureau which he described as “a storefront for the Government”.

So what is being done to secure government funding before the rug is pulled out from under key initiatives?

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni “has an appetite for that”. “We were talking to her about this well before I discovered the size of the problem,” he said.

“But we haven't quite got them over the line on this yet.”

On top of the budget battles, in March came news of a $1 billion cost overrun on the City Rail Link project.

“We’ve had to swallow a half billion dollar dead rat,” Brown said of the council’s share of the financial impact from Covid delays and supply chain disruptions on the public transport infrastructure project.

Less anticipated was the bill for the response to and repairs from severe weather on January 27 and Cyclone Gabrielle, estimated at around $1 billion.

It’s unsurprising then that Brown dismissed Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister of Transport Michael Wood’s recent launch of options for a second harbour crossing as “electioneering”.

“There’s no money for it, it’s not budgeted, there isn't a business plan for either of them,” he said.

“It's a bit disingenuous for the Government to be showing up here and saying ‘$29 billion for light rail, $29 billion for a new Harbour Bridge, no you can't have any more to pay for the City Rail Link’.”

Brown’s figures are a bit further north than current projections – Waka Kotahi’s costings for an additional harbour crossing are between $15 and $25 billion, while Auckland Light Rail is expected to cost around $15 billion.

Nonetheless, is it time the Government picked up Auckland’s share of the CRL cost overrun? “We've asked them to do that, and we are having a bit of a discussion,” said Brown.

But Wood’s office confirmed there is no change to the current arrangement of a 50/50 split of costs.