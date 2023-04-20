Could bike ferries solve the issue of cyclists crossing Auckland's harbour?

Dedicated ferries could carry Auckland cyclists across the harbour if a new proposal gets official support.

George Bourke of commercial boating operator Hauraki Express presented the idea for bike ferries to councillors at the transport and infrastructure committee on Thursday.

Bourke told Stuff his company stumbled across a design for a bike ferry while looking into another ferry project.

”I immediately thought of the Amsterdam ferries across the canals,” Bourke said. “It is something we can get into straight away.”

The proposed service would use existing boat ramps and jetties at Bayswater, Birkenhead, Stanley Point, Westhaven and Okahu Bay to connect cyclists to existing cycleways.

Hauraki Express plans use aluminium boats purpose-built in New Zealand and powered by electric outboard motors.

The ferries would have capacity for 24 cyclists and could go further afield to Waiheke Island, Bourke said.

The biggest challenge to getting the service up and running is getting into Auckland’s integrated public transport network, he said.

Stuff Stuart Thomas, George Bourke and Peter Bourke of Hauraki Express propose running bike ferries across the Waitematā Harbour.

Hauraki Express director and skipper Peter Bourke told councillors that running two boats at 50% occupancy in the first year of service would enable the company to provide 384 passenger trips per day.

The service would require $2.65 million public funding over the first four years of service, Peter said.

Waka Kotahi’s own figures show that 1800 cyclists would want to cross the Waitematā Harbour every day by 2028, he said.

Fares for the shorter crossings are proposed to be $5.80, inline with AT’s current charge for inner gulf services, $10 for longer haul and $20 to Waiheke.

The transport and infrastructure committee agreed for the presentation to go to both Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport and for those organisations to respond to the committee.