Wayne Brown proposes big changes to how Auckland is governed

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is proposing sweeping changes to the governance of the region and has already begun lobbying government and opposition members for support.

Brown has written to the ministers for Auckland and local government, as well as opposition spokespeople, about his ideas to change the region’s governance structure in place since 2010, the mayor said in a letter sent to the region’s elected representatives on Friday evening.

In the letter, Brown laid out that he is:

Seeking support for legislation to change the Auckland Council amalgamation model set up in 2010.

Asking for support for a legislation change to give Auckland Council control over transport policy and strategy, and take control of this from council agency Auckland Transport.

Proposing legislative change to give council greater control over the independent cultural institutions it is required by law to fund, such as the War Memorial Museum and MOTAT.

Offering local boards a budget compromise that cuts their budgets by $6m instead of the proposed $16m in return for support on selling airport shares.

The mayor said he wanted to discuss simplifying the council’s governance structure, which he described as large, complex and “quite different from the Royal Commission on Auckland Governance’s vision which notably included fewer and more powerful local boards”.

“Even though we are by far the largest council in New Zealand, we have the least say over how our resources are spent on crucial regional matters,” Brown wrote.

“While we can’t fix everything in one go, I intend for Auckland Council to propose a Local Bill (or Bills) to Parliament to fix some of the most broken parts of our legislation, which I have workshopped with the Governing Body initially,” he said.

Brown wrote that key stakeholders, including local boards and mana whenua groups, had suggested to him that they would prefer “that sort of model”.

STUFF Former police commissioner Mike Bush found Auckland Council was "not prepared for an event of the magnitude" of the January 27 floods in his independent review.

However, Brown’s proposed changes are not universally supported among councillors.

North Shore councillor Chris Darby said it was not worth embarking on a "piecemeal" review of the amalgamation legislation.

"We're in year 13 of the supercity and a joined-up government and council-scoped independent review is required,” Darby said.

The 2009 report by the Royal Commission on Auckland Governance recommended a structure different to the one implemented by the National-led Government.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF North Shore councillor Chris Darby said a joined-up government and council-scoped independent review of Auckland’s amalgamation legislation is required rather than a piecemeal review. Darby is pictured at the first drilling of soil in the Auckland light rail project in February with Michael Wood, Minister for Auckland and Minister of Transport, and Auckland Light Rail chief executive Tommy Parker.

The commission proposed an overall 24-seat Auckland Council, with the second tier being six elected "local councils" - four urban and two rural - with greater powers and responsibilities than the current 21 local boards.

The commission also proposed up to three Māori seats on the main council, two directly elected and one appointed by mana whenua - an idea rejected by the Government in favour of the Independent Māori Statutory Board.

Brown’s letter was sent to local board chairs just before 6pm Friday evening and 10 minutes later it was also sent to councillors.

The mayor flagged a possible compromise for local board funding for the next financial year, which is currently proposed to be cut by $16 million.

Brown said he has asked council staff to provide local boards with advice on their options if the cut was instead $6m.

However, that would require “other choices”, including the sale of Auckland Airport shares, he wrote.