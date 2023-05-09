Where was mayor Wayne Brown when Auckland flooded again?

While another severe weather event strikes Auckland, mayor Wayne Brown is in Sydney on a trip funded by Auckland Light Rail.

When Auckland flooded in January, mayor Wayne Brown was criticised for not reacting quickly enough and for a lack of visibility.

And when Auckland flooded again on Tuesday, the announcement from Brown’s office was that he wasn’t in the country.

Brown declared a state of local emergency from Sydney at 1pm (NZT) on Tuesday and delegated leadership to deputy mayor Desley Simpson.

It’s Brown’s second trip to Sydney in three weeks. His office said Brown was in Sydney this time for a meeting with Auckland Light Rail and engineering firm Arup.

In April, the mayor’s media team said Brown was on a self-funded trip to Sydney to look at light rail, joined by Auckland Light Rail chief executive Tommy Parker.

However, Parker was in fact still in New Zealand.

Auckland Light Rail has confirmed Brown and North Shore councillor Chris Darby are in Sydney on a trip funded by the Crown entity company, visiting light rail and metro rail projects.

This time, Parker is definitely on the trip.

“The two-day visit is a fact-finding mission to get more information about the merits of both a light rail system sharing the road with others and a segregated metro one,” Parker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Parker said the visit focused on technical aspects including the passenger capacity of the two systems, construction challenges including disruption, development potential and funding models.

The party left Auckland on Monday morning and are due back on Tuesday night.

David White/Stuff Flooding hits Auckland on Tuesday as heavy rain pelts the city.

The trip included visiting a depot for light rail trains and an underground metro station being built in Sydney’s CBD.

They’re also meeting people involved in transport projects across Sydney, Canberra and the Gold Coast, the statement said.

The two infrastructure companies involved in Auckland’s light rail planning, Aurecon and Arup, had helped plan the agenda, Parker said.

At a 2pm media stand-up on Tuesday, deputy mayor Desley Simpson said she had been in regular contact with Brown in the morning and promised to keep him updated through the afternoon and evening.

Simpson said Brown had made the decision to declare a state of local emergency at 12.59pm on Tuesday “as a precautionary measure that lets you all know that we are taking this seriously”.

Brown delegated his powers and responsibilities to Simpson in his absence.

STUFF Former police commissioner Mike Bush found Auckland Council was "not prepared for an event of the magnitude" of the January 27 floods in his independent review.

A review of Auckland Council’s and Brown’s handling of the January 27 weather event found that communication between council's “key players”, including the mayor and chief executive, were not good enough in the “critical early stages” of the situation.

Brown was also criticised for the delay in declaring a state of emergency and for public messaging that came too late.

On January 27, the mayor had signed a state of emergency declaration within two minutes of receipt, but information was delayed from reaching the public after a communications blunder, the review found.