Auckland's budget hole grows to $375m

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said it’s time to get serious about the sustainability of council’s core services as the budget hole grows.

A hole in Auckland Council's budget for the next financial year has grown to $375million, including $50m of storm-related costs.

In November, it was announced that councillors were dealing with a $295m difference between council revenue and expenses for the coming year.

An update on Wednesday has put that difference at $325m plus $30m of one-off storm costs and $20m to prepare for future weather events.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said in a statement on Wednesday the projected shortfall is $225 million more than planned by the previous council and was driven by increasing interest rates and inflation, and that the last council took one-off government funding to cover the last year’s shortfall.

“Enough is enough. We must get serious about councils’ financial position. I did not create this hole, but I am determined that the council fix it, so it doesn’t just keep growing,” Brown said.

“Unless we can set Auckland Council on a path of financial sustainability and reduce our debt, then this gaping hole will only get bigger in the years to come.”

Auckland Council group chief financial officer Peter Gudsell said the council’s finances have been impacted by cost increases reflecting inflation levels, but particularly affecting the price of utilities such as electricity and the amount of money needing to be set aside for asset renewals.

Storm events earlier in the year have also impacted the budget, Gudsell said.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown talks to Stuff's Erin Johnson on where this year's rates rises will land.

“This includes increased spending to deal with ongoing impacts, such as higher insurance premiums and additional costs to better prepare for future weather events. A $20 million annual storm response fund was proposed to cover this,” he said.

On top of this, the council faces one-off costs of $30m for extra repairs and maintenance to council and Auckland Transport assets from storm damage, and for the set up of the Tāmaki Makaurau Recovery Coordination Office, Gudsell said.

“When we consulted on the Annual Budget 2023/2024, we noted financial impacts could change and recognised it was important to have some financial flexibility to respond and that trade-offs would be needed.”

He said trade-offs include reducing operating expenditure, ownership options for Auckland International Airport shares, higher general rates increases and the use of debt.

Landslides and debris from the January 27 storm caused damage to roads and stormwater infrastructure in Titirangi, Auckland.

Mayor Brown said to cover the shortfall with rates alone would require an average rate increase of 22.5% to provide services that are already planned but nothing extra.

Brown said relying solely on a rates rise was unrealistic with ratepayers under tight financial pressure.

He discounted debt as an option, saying: it was “what got us into this place”.

“The council will meet to solve this problem over the next couple of weeks. Councillors need to be part of a balanced solution that doesn’t involve just hiking rates or adding to our debt mountain.

“It is time to take this seriously if we want to secure the sustainability of the core services and infrastructure expected by Aucklanders – like flood mitigation. We need to get this done so we can focus on the things I promised to fix.”

The final Mayoral Proposal for Annual Budget 2023/24 will be released at the end of this month and the budget is due to be adopted by councillors at the end of June ahead of the July 1 start of the next financial year.