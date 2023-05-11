20% rates rise to plug $375m budget gap 'not acceptable to Aucklanders'

Auckland’s deputy mayor Desley Simpson says putting up rates by 20% or more is not the way to plug a larger-than-forecast budget hole of $375 million.

Simpson said Wednesday’s news that the budget gap had widened by $80m makes it harder to balance the budget. She chaired the previous council’s finance and performance committee and led the previous council through several Covid-hit budgets.

Simpson said a mix of cost reductions, rates, debt and airport share sales will be required to balance the budget for the 2023/2024 financial year.

“The problem cannot simply be solved by avoiding cuts and sale of shares and putting up rates,” Simpson said.

READ MORE:

* The Auckland Council Budget is (slightly) dead, long live the Budget

* Aucklanders oppose Wayne Brown's budget plan to sell all airport shares

* Alternative to Auckland Council's grim budget doesn't 'gut' services



Finance staff have calculated that to plug the gap with a rates rise alone would require a more than 20% hike in rates, Simpson said.

But that is far above the options considered in recent public consultation where the maximum increase was 13.5%. To lift raise above any further requires more consultation with Aucklanders which Simpson said there was not time to do.

“I also do not believe it would be acceptable to Aucklanders, given other cost pressures households are facing.”

Councillors need to work together to find a mix of levers which can fill the hole and balance the budget, she said.

STUFF Auckland mayor Wayne Brown talks to Stuff's Erin Johnson on where this year's rates rises will land.

However, Waitematā councillor Mike Lee is concerned about pressure to sell the airport shares and skewed information.

”My concern is that virtually from the moment we were sworn in, the councillors (and the public) have been subjected to a concerted hard sell pitch to sell airport shares,” Lee said.

“Six months on the budgetary information provided to councillors is still limited, resulting in information which is frankly skewed.”

Lee said the airport shares are a legacy asset which have increased in value by 26% since the local body election in October.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Angela Dalton said councillors need to have a robust discussion about revenue.

“It is disappointing. The people of Auckland deserve better than this.”

Manurewa-Papakura Ward councillor Angela Dalton said the council’s revenue is a critical component of the budget that councillors are yet to have a discussion on.

“Increased costs are headline items but revenue is also returning including airport and port dividends,” Dalton said.

“We must have all the pieces of the puzzle before we begin suggesting 22.5% rate increases as the only answer to covering costs.

Dalton said rising financial market costs are not a surprise, but the council needs to prepare for the unknown cost of storm repairs.

Albany ward councillor John Watson said an independent audit of council finances is needed.

Although the Covid pandemic has made the deficit worse, the situation has been building for a while, he said.

“We’ve been sailing very close to the wind.”

Watson said when seven councils amalgamated to form the supercity, there was a diversified asset portfolio. But much of that has been sold “and disappeared into the debt ether”.

“That hasn’t changed a spiralling of costs,” he said.

“Where it all ends is that all the assets have gone, the debt is still there and all that’s left is significant rate increases year on year to keep the ship going.”