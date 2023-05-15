Will Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown spend all of his own budget?

Seven months into the job as mayor of Auckland, Wayne Brown’s office is almost fully staffed, but it’s unknown whether he intends to spend his full mayoral budget in lean times.

There are 12 full-timers in the mayoral office, plus one part-time advisor, and two more positions yet to be filled, details released to Stuff under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) show.

Once complete, Brown’s staff numbers will be on a par with those of previous mayor Phil Goff who had 14 staff in the mayoral office towards the end of his last term.

The mayoral office has a discretionary budget of around $5.2 million locked in through legislation. When asked in November how much of that budget he would spend, Brown told Stuff: “Unlike my predecessor, I intend to make full use of the powers and resources available to me to do what the law demands.”

Before the January flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle, councillors were facing a budget gap of $270m between income and expenses for the next financial year. On Wednesday, it was announced that the gap has widened to $375m, including $30m for storm-related repairs and $20m to prepare the city for future storms.

Stuff checked in again with the mayoral office to see whether, given the council’s widening budget hole, Brown still intends to use the full budget available to him in the current and next financial years.

However, that question, along with others about the mayor’s spending priorities, was referred to the council’s LGOIMA team so the answer is unlikely to be known until after the mayor’s final budget proposal is voted on by councillors on June 8.

Of the 13 current staff in the mayoral office, four are in communications roles including a head of communications and government relations, a press secretary, and two communications advisors (one for digital).

Each mayoral office decides its set up depending on its needs, and staff numbers and areas of expertise depend on the projects the office is prioritising, a council spokesperson said.

For the past four council terms, most of the mayoral office budget has gone on staff, including specialist advisors, with numbers rising to 18 at one point.

When Brown entered office after the October 8 election, he brought with him an initial crew of advisors who have for the most part moved on.

Permanent staff have taken on roles that include head of finance and budget, head of governance, lead liaison, principal advisor for transport and infrastructure and chief of staff.

Former law partner Max Hardy was the first permanent appointment to Brown’s office in that role.

The details released under the LGOIMA show there are also three mayoral support advisors – one each responsible for the mayoral diary, events, and correspondence. And a principal advisor works 10 hours a week.

The roles still to be filled include an executive assistant to Hardy and a principal advisor for planning, environment and parks.

Also in the mayoral office is Brown’s election campaign manager, Chris Matthews, who has a permanent unpaid role with the same access as staff.