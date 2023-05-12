Auckland Council avoids repaying $28m hotel levy as four-year legal wrangle ends

Auckland Council has won an appeal in the Supreme Court against the ruling that its controversial $28 million hotel targeted rate was illegal.

The council won the first round in the High Court in 2019 but lost in the Court of Appeal, with external legal costs for ratepayers reaching $1.5m before this latest step.

Back in 2021, the Court of Appeal agreed with an argument from hotel owners that the Accommodation Providers’ Targeted Rate, (APTR) did not properly weigh up who benefited from the revenue the rate raised.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Auckland Council and set aside the Court of Appeal’s decision.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Council's last ditch-effort to avoid repaying $28m levy to hoteliers

* Auckland Hotel Rate: Council heads to Supreme Court in $28 million row

* Auckland hotel tax: Court of Appeal finds $14m council rate 'invalid'



By April 2021, the council had spent $1.5m defending the rate in court.

The APTR was imposed from 2017 to shift the burden of the council’s tourism and event promotion, from general ratepayers, onto the accommodation sector.

The sector has argued it received only 10% of the spending by visitors, but was being asked to shoulder a disproportionate share of the burden.

The Supreme Court has found that the council’s decisions to set the APTR were reasonable and made in accordance with the law.

Mayor Phil Goff on whether Auckland Council will appeal the court ruling which deemed its $28m hotel tax invalid.

The hoteliers said they wanted their money back, after winning the case against the accommodation provider targeted rate (APTR) in the Court of Appeal in December 2021.

Auckland Council welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision and will now carefully review the decision – and its potential implications for future funding options.

Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback said the decision to appeal a Court of Appeal judgment is not taken lightly.

“This decision fully endorses the approach taken by the council and emphasises that, provided we meet necessary process requirements, as we did here, the funding tools available to us may be used in this way.”

The APTR previously funded 50% of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s destination expenditure, particularly on visitor attraction and major events. The rate was suspended, and associated expenditure reduced, when borders closed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Auckland Council’s 10-year Budget 2021-2031 assumed that $15.1 million from the APTR and associated expenditure would be reinstated from 2023/2024. However, the council could not consider reinstating the APTR until the Supreme Court delivered its decision on the appeal.

The APTR cannot be reintroduced in the annual budget 2023/2024, which is currently being considered by the council, without further consultation. It could be considered as a funding option in the 2024-2034 Long Term Plan.

Former mayor Phil Goff had campaigned on policies including finding new sources of revenue, and APTR funded half of the city’s tourism marketing and event costs, freeing up general rates money for other uses.

The hoteliers said the rate was invalid because the benefits did not flow fairly to those who bore the cost and accommodation got only 10 per cent of the tourism sector spend.

A large inner city hotel, such as the Pullman, paid an additional $500,000 under APTR in 2017/18, the Court of Appeal was told.