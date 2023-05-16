Councillors consider 'completely bonkers' pay rise for CCO directors

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown proposed delaying a review of fees for the directors of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited to later in the year.

Auckland councillors have considered raising fees for the directors of economic and cultural agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, while council staff await an announcement on a cost-cutting plan.

On Tuesday, members of the council’s performance and appointments committee looked at raising base director fees for Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) from $41,000 to $54,000 to reflect increased responsibilities from the amalgamation of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) and Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA).

North Shore councillor Chris Darby said it would be “completely bonkers” and “quite ignorant” to sign off increasing directors fees at this stage.

“In a climate where we are taking the sword to the organisation, and that means sadly our people are losing their positions, what sort of message does that send to the people that are unfortunately having to be made redundant and leaving us?,” Darby said.

However, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown proposed deferring the decision to the next financial year.

“I’m quite happy to ring the chairperson today and say ‘we think you’re doing a good job, just hang on for a while, we will take a look at this later in the year.”

Brown said he wasn’t ruling out that all directors drop to a fee of $41,000.

“I want them to understand that when you make a monumental blunder that loses a lot of money, don’t expect me to be happy about it.”

Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Angela Dalton, did not have a vote as she is not a member of the committee, however she was concerned the matter was on the agenda in the first place.

“This should never have come to an agenda at this particular point in our budget discussions,” Dalton said.

“Let’s make sure that we have some sensitivity about what we’re bringing onto agendas before the budget has been agreed and we head into a long term plan.”

Committee chair and fellow Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman said it was appropriate to address the fees issue because it hadn’t been done in the previous council term.

Auckland Council/Supplied Vicki Salmon was announced as the new chair of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited in April.

The committee agreed to delay the directors’ fee review to the next financial year.

TAU directors are the lowest paid of the council-controlled organisations. Six directors receive $41,100, while deputy chair Jennah Wootten receives $51,375 and the chair’s fee is $82,200.

Directors of Eke Panuku, Auckland Transport (AT) and Watercare Services Limited receive $54,000, while the deputy chairs of Eke Panuku and AT get $67,500.

Eke Panuku chair Paul Majurey and Watercare chair Margaret Devlin each receive $108,000.

AT deputy chair Wayne Donnelly has been acting chair since Adrienne Young-Cooper resigned, the day Brown was elected mayor of Auckland.

Vicki Salmon was appointed chair of TAU in April, after previous chairman Mark Franklin died in November.

The agency oversees $1.5 billion of regional assets, including Aotea Centre, Auckland Art Gallery, Auckland Zoo and the city’s stadiums.