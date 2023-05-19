Up to 160 jobs to go at Auckland Council - union estimates lower

Auckland Council has announced it will cut 160 full time jobs, while the union representing workers had initially claimed only 94 jobs would be cut citing documents sent to staff outlining the axing of those positions. A council spokesperson has confirmed the higher figure.

The council has been driven to restructure by a budget gap of $375 million for the year beginning July 1.

Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback said changes will be made between now and the end of the year to focus the organisation on long-term financial sustainability.

The cuts will come from removing vacancies, merging functions and reducing duplication.

“It’s important Aucklanders understand that while the context for these changes is operational cost savings, the council is not working towards a target in mind when it comes to the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) roles it plans to reduce by,” Stabback said.

Staffing cuts are the first step in a wider programme of work to streamline the organisation, he said.

Council staff heard of the changes on Thursday after a period of consultation with unions, staff, council-controlled organisations and the Independent Māori Statutory Board.

Stabback signalled that further changes could be made once the council’s budget for 2023/2024 is signed-off in June and the implications of project and programme cuts are known.

A second phase of restructuring is expected to begin in July.

The union representing council staff, the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA), said earlier that only 94 jobs would be cut.

PSA bases its numbers on a document sent to council staff on Thursday that said the restructure will “significantly impact” 51 current positions and 25 new roles, while 68 currently vacant roles will be disestablished.

PSA national secretary, Duane Leo, said the restructure will limit the council’s effectiveness and pile pressure on workers who will be stretched to cover disestablished roles.

"We’re concerned for the livelihoods of members who will lose their jobs. And we’re concerned for the livelihood of members who will now have to do even more work with even less support," Leo said.

"Mayor Brown has listened to the people and communities of Tāmaki Makaurau when it comes to arts and social services. But he should recognise that the Council needs enough staff to serve its communities properly,” Leo said.

On Wednesday, Brown announced that he intends to soften proposed cuts to the region’s arts and social services organisations, including Citizens Advice Bureau, the Southern Initiative, homeless initiatives and regional grants.

Brown said he wanted to see a shift to more sustainable funding for social services, which Leo said suggests some uncertainty over the medium term for such services.

"Softening proposed cuts was a step forward, but this restructure is two steps backwards. We urge Auckland Council to pull back on other significant cuts. Austerity is not the answer to ensuring Auckland remains a vibrant city delivering for its communities,” Leo said.

Meanwhile, Auckland Transport (AT) has been consulting with staff on plans to cut 150 jobs.

A spokesperson for AT said the agency’s leadership team is currently reviewing feedback on proposed changes and staff will hear final decisions by the end of May, with changes to take effect from July 1.

Council agency Eke Panuku has already completed a change process with 16 jobs cut, some of which were vacant roles which won’t be filled.

Chief executive Daivd Rankin said most of the impacted staff have left the agency and the remainder will finish before the next financial year starts on July 1.

Eke Panuku employed 220 people at the end of March.

Economic and cultural agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) faces a $44 million cut in the 2023/24 budget. If that cut goes ahead it will end much of TAU’s economic development, event attraction and tourism marketing work.