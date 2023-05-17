Auckland mayor Wayne Brown signals 'softening' of budget cuts to 'highly valued' services

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says he has listened to feedback from the public and councillors.

Auckland’s mayor Wayne Brown says his next budget proposal will include “significant softening” of proposed funding cuts to regional services – including Citizens Advice Bureaux and the Southern Initiative.

In a statement on Wednesday, Brown said he has listened to public feedback and the views of elected members.

“There is just about a consensus that Auckland Council should not proceed with all the cuts to social and cultural spending that council staff proposed to me in December,” Brown said.

“A number of councillors have been effective and constructive advocates for these services, and I wish to particularly thank them for that input.”

Chair of the Auckland Citizens Advice Bureaux Funding Board Sylvia Hunt said she was pleased the value of what the CAB does is being seen.

“I’m very pleased the mayor and the councillors have listened to public feedback. It shows democracy is alive and well.”

However, the organisation would have to look at whether the funding it receives enables it to operate in the longer term, Hunt said.

The mayor’s statement identified other programmes that will receive funding in the proposed 2023/24 budget, including homelessness initiatives, the Southern Initiative, regional grants, and funding for regional events, arts and culture.

STUFF Auckland mayor Wayne Brown talks to Stuff's Erin Johnson on where this year's rates rises will land.

Brown said a substantial reduction in operating expenditure across the council group remains crucial to balancing the budget and that includes some cuts to regional services, but “I agree that we should not proceed with the cuts that come at the expense of services that are highly valued by local communities”.

However, some of the proposed reductions will come with conditions such as seeking independent funding to avoid a “hard stop”, he said.

Deputy mayor Desley Simpson said she and the mayor are both keen supporters of arts and culture.

“While softening the cuts is important in the short-term, the long-term work we are doing to secure a sustainable, fair funding position is just as important,” Simpson said.

Brown indicated he has plans to develop more sustainable funding arrangements for regional services and organisations. He said he is also working with the government on funding for social services as well as updating legislation that dictates how arts and cultural organisations are funded in Auckland.

In April, the mayor wrote to Auckland’s elected representatives proposing legislative changes to the governance of the region, including legislation that requires Auckland Council to fund Auckland War Memorial Museum and Motat.

Brown said softening the cuts depends on a majority of councillors supporting a balanced budget which includes a range of levers, including rates and assets.

The mayor has been pushing for the sale of Auckland Council’s shareholding in Auckland International Airport to close a projected budget gap of $325m plus $50m of storm-related costs for the financial year starting on July 1.

Brown’s revised budget proposal is due to go before Auckland councillors on June 8.