Councillors approve Watercare to spend $97m more than budgeted

Damage to Watercare’s infrastructure in the Auckland Anniversary storm has added to higher costs for the current financial year. Pictured is a watermain broken in a slip on Scenic Drive in Titirangi. (File photo)

Auckland’s councillors have given the region’s water company, Watercare Services Limited, the green light to spend $97 million more than was budgeted this financial year.

More than half of the extra spend will be funded by debt.

The request to increase capital spend comes at a time when the council itself and council-controlled organisations have announced hundreds of job cuts to deal with a projected budget hole of $375m for the next financial year.

Watercare had budgeted to spend $715m on capital projects in the financial year ending on June 30, but now expects to spend up to $812m, the company’s chief corporate services officer, Jamie Sinclair said at an Auckland Council governing body meeting on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* 200 jobs to go at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited

* Auckland Council says 160 jobs are for the chop - union estimates lower

* Councillors consider 'completely bonkers' pay rise for CCO directors



A combination of factors are driving the increase, including the opportunity to take direct government funding on shovel ready projects, impacts from drought and flooding, and an increased emphasis on strategy and planning, Sinclair said.

If Watercare did not get approval for the additional spending, it would slow its current programme which could impact the costs of those projects when they did get up and running again, Auckland Council’s head of group financial planning, Pramod Nair, said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Exclusive look inside Watercare's Central Interceptor tunnel, when it reached a milestone of 1km bored underneath Auckland. (Video published June 2022)

Although Watercare was expecting higher revenue than budgeted for this year, up to $50m of debt could be required to fund the extra work, he said.

The company’s revenue will cover additional interest costs and won’t add to the overall budget gap the council is looking at mitigating for the next financial year, Nair said.

Watercare chief infrastructure officer Steve Webster said within this year’s spend is $36m of Kāinga Ora ‘shovel ready’ projects, including work on a new wastewater pump station in Panmure and a new water pump station in Mt Roskill.

The company has a “huge programme of work” underway across the region, Webster said, including a new $22m pump station at Mairangi Bay, a 45-million litre water storage reservoir at Redoubt Road, and the Warkworth-Snells wastewater transfer pipeline that will connect a new pump station at Warkworth with a new wastewater treatment plant at Snells Beach.

“This week, the tunnel boring machine tunnelling our $1.2b Central Interceptor will reach Keith Hay Park, approaching the six-kilometre milestone,” Webster said.

“The Anniversary Weekend floods, which caused extensive damage to our network and assets, are also contributing to our higher costs. While we expect insurance will cover much of the repair work, we have to fund it all until our claim is settled.”

While other council-controlled organisations – Auckland Transport, Eke Panuku and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited – have cut millions of dollars from their budgets for 2023/24, budget documents show that Watercare is expected to increase its spend.

“Operating costs for Watercare are fully funded by water and wastewater charges as opposed to general rates funding, therefore, cost reductions from Watercare will not contribute to mitigating the group operating funding gap,” the budget consultation document states.

The company increased water and wastewater tariffs by 7% from July 1, 2022 to support “a significant increase in capital investment over the next 10 years”.