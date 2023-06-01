'Insult to voters': Media Freedom boss pans Auckland mayor's office for cherry-picking journalists

Wayne Brown and his office face questions as to why some media outlets, including Stuff, were initially not allowed in to a budget update on Thursday.

New Zealand’s media alliance has panned Auckland mayor Wayne Brown over a “cack-handed” attempt to cherry-pick journalists to cover a council budget announcement.

On Thursday morning, Brown presented key points from his refreshed budget proposal to an invite-only crowd, including business leaders, former politicians and former rugby league coach Sir Graham Lowe.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown waves to a Stuff journalist through a window after not allowing them into a budget meeting.

Brown’s office had cherry-picked the media organisations invited to the update. Stuff, TVNZ and Newshub were not invited.

The mayor’s press secretary, Josh Van Veen said: “We invited a select few journalists from media outlets who we feel were best able to convey the mayor’s message and Stuff isn’t one of them.”

That move has prompted the chairman of the Media Freedom Committee (MFC) – RNZ’s head of news Richard Sutherland – to blast Brown.

The MFC comprises representatives from news providers across New Zealand with the objective of promoting a free and independent media.

RNZ/Supplied Chairman of the Media Freedom Committee and RNZ’s head of news Richard Sutherland.

In a letter sent to Brown on Thursday morning, Sutherland accused Brown of dodging reporters who might ask difficult questions.

“To be blunt, it’s unacceptable to cherry-pick journalists based on who you think will give you the easiest ride,” he said.

Sutherland’s letter also reminded the mayor that a budget process has “significant implications for all Aucklanders”.

“Attempting to exclude journalists is an affront to the democratic process and an insult to voters.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Wayne Brown’s press secretary Josh Van Veen said they only invited media “best able to convey the mayor’s message”.

When Stuff called Sutherland about the situation, he further criticised Brown’s strategy.

“Politicians are always trying to control the narrative, this is one of the more cack-handed attempts I’ve witnessed,” he said.

In response to Sutherland’s letter, Brown’s head of communications, former journalist Kate Gourdie, said the room used on Thursday had a limited capacity which is why the event was invite-only.

Gourdie said the event was not a press conference and a decision was made to invite a small handful of media, with the content scheduled to be distributed via social media following the event.

Stuff understands the updated budget proposal was emailed to Auckland councillors on Tuesday evening who then spent a large part of Wednesday in confidential workshops discussing it.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Former journalist Kate Gourdie (left) is Wayne Brown’s head of communications.

Eventually, a Stuff reporter, and others, gained access to the meeting, after Brown had already begun his speech.

A social media account for the mayor appeared to respond to Stuff’s coverage, posting a photo of the room at his speech with the caption: “Is this what cherry picking looks like?”.

During his speech, Brown reiterated his intention to sell council's $2.2bn shares in Auckland Airport.

Brown said the council had been living beyond its means for years and the “mess” wasn’t created by Covid-19.

“I also inherited a return cast of councillors, quite a lot of them not financially literate and with a severe aversion to making difficult and unpopular choices."

Ricky Wilson and Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Watch: Journalists ask why they can't access Auckland mayor's budget update.

His budget proposal remained nearly the same, Brown said, with a few changes after listening to submissions.

As part of Wednesday’s confidential workshop, Melbourne-based financial advice firm, Flagstaff Partners presented to councillors on a potential sale of the council’s 18% shareholding in Auckland International Airport Limited.

The sale of the airport shares is a cornerstone of Brown’s proposal to close what is predicted to be a $375 million shortfall between revenue and costs for the council group for the financial year starting on July 1.

Brown is motivated to sell the airport shares to pay down council debt and save on interest costs. Councillors and then Auckland mayor, Phil Goff, opposed such a sale for the 2021 budget.

Some councillors, such as Howick ward councillor Maurice Williamson and Franklin ward councillor Andy Baker have voiced their support for selling the airport shares. However, not all councillors are in agreement.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown at today’s budget meeting.

Waitematā and Gulf Islands ward councillor Mike Lee has been outspoken on his opposition to the sale and told Stuff last week he thought the benefits of retaining the airport asset had been ignored.

“It’s troubling to be frank. I thought large scale privatisations went out of fashion some years ago.”

Waitakere ward councillor Ken Turner told Stuff he felt forced into a false dichotomy with the budget.

“I can’t make sense of the advice and that could be my fault. But every angle of attack I’ve taken to find an alternative to the outright sale of the airport shares I’m told ‘no, it’s not possible’.”

Turner said the options he faced were to support the airport share sale or nothing at all.

In an effort to balance the books, Auckland Council and its organisations, including Auckland Transport, Eke Panuku and Tātaki Unlimited, have been ordered to cut costs. Council organisations have so far announced staff cuts to the tune of 526 full-time positions.